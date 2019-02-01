Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees 'viciously assaulted' in Cavan

GARDAÍ IN CAVAN are investigating the assault of two employees of Quinn Industrial Holdings in Ballyconnell today.

In a statement to BBC, the company’s chief executive confirmed that two of its directors were “viciously assaulted” in a shop in the town this afternoon.

The company, which is based in Co Fermanagh but has operations in the Republic of IReland, said the two men required medical attention and that the attacker fled the scene after members of the public intervened.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that the incident, which happened at around 1.30pm today, was being investigated.

“Two males received facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Liam McCaffrey, chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) told BBC that the company was grateful to those who to stop the assault.

“Cowardly unprovoked attacks of this nature cannot be allowed to go unpunished and we trust the authorities will deal with this accordingly,” he said.