THE EARLY 2000s was a golden age for video games, with some of the most influential games and consoles being released during this period.

So why not test your knowledge of these gaming consoles and games of the recent past, and give this quiz a go on a quiet Saturday night.

Why don't we start with consoles from the 2000s? In what year did the Playstation's successor, the Playstation 2 launch? Sony 2000 2001

2002 2003 Nintendo released two home consoles in the 2000s, the Gamecube and the ____ Nintendo Nintendo 64 Wii

Wii U Super Nintendo In the 2000s, home consoles sold incredibly well across the world, with one still topping the charts to this day. What was this console? Shutterstock Wii Xbox

Playstation 2 Xbox 360 Halo: Combat Evolved was a popular seller on the Xbox, leading to multiple sequels still continuing to this day. What was the main character better known as? Microsoft John 21 Master Chief

Emile Jameson Locke This 2000s game series has had entries on every Playstation console since the PS2. Can you finish the name? Ratchet and ____ Insomniac Games Bolt Nut

Thud Clank What was the highest-selling game on the Nintendo Wii, almost 50 million units higher than the second-highest? It was included as part of the console. Shutterstock Mario Kart Wii Mario Party 8

Wii Sports Wii Fit An early version of Minecraft was first launched in 2009, before being officially released in ____ Shutterstock 2010 2011

2012 2013 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 launched in 2000 for which console? Shutterstock Playstation Playstation 2

Xbox Nintendo 64 This massive multiplayer online role-playing game launched in 2004, and even had a movie based on its world released in 2016. What is it? Shutterstock Everquest Runescape

World of Warcraft EVE Online What is the name of the pet-owning simulation game that was first released on the Nintendo DS in 2005? Nintendo Nintendogs Puppy Times

