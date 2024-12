A LARGE QUANTITY of State Papers were released yesterday, many of which had been sealed in 2004.

In general, State Papers – official documents from Government departments and the President’s Office – are declassified and released to the public 30 years after the fact.

Advertisement

However, some records are released before or after that timeframe for various reasons. For example, records related to the peace process in Northern Ireland are now typically released after 20 years.

So today, as you catch up on the now-declassified information within the State Papers, see how well you remember 2004.

Construction began on which building on 6 January, 2004? Alamy Shanghai Tower Alamy The Spire

Alamy International Commerce Centre Alamy The Burj Khalifa Which social media site was initially launched in 2004? Alamy Facebook Twitter (Now X)

Myspace Bebo Who was Taoiseach in 2004? Alamy Enda Kenny Brian Cowen

Charlie McCreevy Bertie Ahern True or false: both Luas lines began operations in 2004. Alamy True False Tech company Apple launched which product in 2004? Alamy iPhone iPod Mini

iPod Nano iPad (Gen 1) Who was President of Ireland? Alamy Mary Robinson Mary McAleese

Michael D Higgins John Bruton Which of these films was NOT released in 2004? Alamy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Alamy Shrek 2

Alamy The Polar Express Alamy Pride & Prejudice Robbers stole paintings by which artist from a museum in Oslo, Norway? Alamy Edvard Munch Degas

Andy Warhol Rembrandt Who was the US President at the time? Alamy Bill Clinton George W. Bush

Ronald Reagan George H. W. Bush Who was the English Prime Minister in 2004? Alamy David Cameron Alamy John Major

Alamy Gordon Brown Alamy Tony Blair Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaadd Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share