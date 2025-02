NEWS EMERGED THIS week that an asteroid with the potential to “destroy Ireland” with a series of earthquakes and tsunamis has a slim chance of hitting Earth in December 2032.

The asteroid, which measures between 40 and 90 metres wide, has a 1.9% chance of making impact with our planet, NASA has calculated.

Amid this slightly alarming revelation, we wanted to ask you – how much do you know about asteroids, meteors and comets?

What is a meteor in technical terms? Alamy Stock Photo A small piece of the moon A streak of light created when a small object enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up

A larger type of asteroid that stays in space and orbits the sun A type of satellite that orbits the Earth Between which two planets in our solar system is the asteroid belt located? Alamy Stock Photo Mars and Jupiter Mars and Uranus

Jupiter and Saturn Earth and Mars Roughly how big was Chicxulub, an asteroid which landed Mexico 66 million years ago and caused a mass-extinction event? Alamy Stock Photo Around 10km wide Around 15km wide

Around 2km wide Around 35km wide What unusual item was used to craft some of the asteroids in the film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? Alamy Stock Photo Hamsters Dog toys

Jabba the Hutt action figures Potatoes What does asteroid mean in Greek? Alamy Stock Photo Falling light Spaceship

Star-shaped Sky message What is a comet? Alamy Stock Photo A type of asteroid that orbits the Sun A cloud of gas and dust that emits light as it travels through space

A planet made entirely of ice A star that explodes at the end of its life In September 2023, it was mistakenly (and hilariously) reported that a man-made hole dug at a beach was caused by a meteorite. Where was the hole found? Virgin Media News Portmarnock Beach, Co Dublin Brittas Bay Beach, Co Wicklow

Bettystown Beach, Co Meath Killiney Beach, Co Dublin What did the Ancient Romans allegedly believe that a comet in 44BC signified? Alamy Stock Photo A natural disaster would hit Rome soon Julius Ceaser had been deified after his death

Rome would see victory against enemy forces in Germania The gods were displeased with Roman rule In 1998, two separate films about asteroids impacting Earth were released - Deep Impact and Armageddon. Which film had the bigger asteroid? Alamy Stock Photo Deep Impact Alamy Stock Photo Armageddon In 2020, an asteroid roughly the size of a car broke the record for the closest an asteroid has come to earth without hitting the planet. How close did it come? Alamy Stock Photo 930 miles 8,760 miles

Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Galileo Galilei You're an expert at this, and you probably even own a telescope Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Stargazer Good job! Keep your eyes to the skies Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Casual stargazer You may not know too much, but at least you tried Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! A floating rock You may well be an asteroid yourself