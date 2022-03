YIPPEE KI-YAY, motherf***ers, it’s Bruce Willis’ birthday today.

The legendary Hollywood star turns 66 today and to mark the occasion we thought we’d test your knowledge on his vast filmography.

Let's start with an easy one: When was the first Die Hard film released? Alamy 1987 1988

1989 1990 Name this not-quite-as-successful 1991 movie directed by Michael Lehmann. The Verdict Mortal Thoughts

The Player Hudson Hawk In The Fifth Element, who played the woman who is helped by Korben Dallas? Milla Jovovich Liv Tyler

Uma Thurman Jennifer Lopez Name the baby/toddler voiced by Willis in Look Who’s Talking Sam Jake

Mikey Jamie Which season on F.R.I.E.N.D.S did Willis appear in? 4 5

6 7 In Die Hard 2, who plays the head bad guy Colonel William Stuart? William Sadler Alan Rickman

Jeremy Irons Timothy Olyphant What is Willis’ character in The Sixth Sense called? Jimmy Monro Malcolm Crowe

Frank Moses Jack Mosley In Unbreakable, what job does Willis’ character have? Psychologist Detective

Firefighter Security guard In what year was Armageddon released? 1996 1997

1998 1999 Name this 2012 sci-fi thriller Looper Moonrise Kingdom

Death Becomes Her Sin City Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Bruce Willis in Die Hard You're an absolute badass, well done. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Bruce Willis in Armageddon You're not quite John McClane, but Harry Stamper is a close second. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Bruce Willis in Die Hard 4 Let's be honest, you're not what you used to be, but it was a great effort. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Ellis Ellis, bubby, you're not the white knight you think you are. Share your result: Share

Advertisement