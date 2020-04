“JOAN WAS QUIZZICAL, studied pataphysical science in the home.”

So goes ‘Maxwell Silver Hammer’ from the Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road. It will be 50 years next month since the fab four’s ‘Let It Be’ was released.

We thought we’d take you back to the 1960s this evening to see how well you know the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.