Quiz: Can you name these obscure Simpsons characters?

DISNEY’S NEW ONLINE streaming service launched in Ireland on Tuesday, with seasons 1-30 of The Simpsons among the shows available on the platform.

Disney+ is the entertainment behemoth’s rival to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple and will cost Irish subscribers €6.99 per month, or €69.99 for an annual subscription.

Now in its 30th season, it’s widely held that the Simpsons peaked between seasons 6 and 10. Let’s take a look back at some of the more obscure characters to grace Springfield’s streets.