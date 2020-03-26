This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you name these obscure Simpsons characters?

Let’s take a look back at some of the more obscure characters to grace Springfield’s streets.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 9:30 PM
6,227 Views 9 Comments
DISNEY’S NEW ONLINE streaming service launched in Ireland on Tuesday, with seasons 1-30 of The Simpsons among the shows available on the platform. 

Disney+ is the entertainment behemoth’s rival to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple and will cost Irish subscribers €6.99 per month, or €69.99 for an annual subscription.

Now in its 30th season, it’s widely held that the Simpsons peaked between seasons 6 and 10. Let’s take a look back at some of the more obscure characters to grace Springfield’s streets. 

Springfield shock jock Birch Barlow lists three things Sringfield is never going to get rid off. One of them is an elderly woman and her compost heap but what's her name?
Mrs Krabapple
Mrs Abernathy

Mrs Skinner
Mrs McFearly
Which flying hellfish member dies, leaving only Abe Simpson and Monty Burns to battle it out for all them purty pictures?
Asa Phelps
Oxford Hass

Iggy Wiggum
Arnie Gumble
What was the name of Homer's assistant in the episode 'Simpson and Delilah'?
Lenny
John

Claude
Karl
Which supervillain is warned by Chief Wiggum to "stay away from Death Mountain' in 'Who Shot Mr Burns'?
Hank Scorpio
Senor Ding-Dong

Dr Colossus
Comic Book Guy
Which famous Hollywood actor accompanies the ill-fated scouting trip and fails to fend off a bear because Homer stole his Swiss Army knife?
Gene Hackman
Enest Borgnine

Peter Lorre
Kirk Douglas
Hank Scorpio was reportedly based on which real life billionaire?
Richard Branson
Rupert Murdoch

Donald Trump
Bill Gates
This character, who is later rode out of town tied to a rail, what's his name?
Superintendent Chalmers
Seymour Skinner

Don Brodka
Jasper Beardsley
That's right, it's the actual Seymour Skinner. In that case, what's Principal Skinner's real name?
Armin Tamzarian
Arlo Tazmania

Seymour Skinner
Arnold Skinneder
What's the name of the secret society Homer joins in 'Homer the Great'
The Freemasons
The Stonecutters

The Stoned Nutters
The Rock of Shamers
Finally, give him a quarter and he'll dance for hours, what's this good looking chap's name?
Ugly Roy
Krusty the Clown

Handsome Pete
Gabbo
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are Ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
