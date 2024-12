CHRISTMAS JUST WOULDN’T be Christmas without the songs.

Each year, the same old favourites get us in the mood for the festive season throughout December – and sometimes even earlier.

But despite hearing them every year, how well do you know the lyrics to some of the best known Christmas tunes? Why not have a sing-song and test yourself below.

"Are you hanging up your stocking on your wall? It's the time that every santa has a ball." Merry Xmas Everybody Step Into Christmas

Jingle Bell Rock Driving Home for Christmas "Now I know what a fool I've been, but if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again." I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Last Christmas

Underneath the Tree Santa Baby "I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick, I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click." Holly Jolly Christmas It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) All I Want for Christmas is You "The word is out about the town, to lift a glass, oh and don't look down." Mistletoe and Wine Merry Christmas Everyone

Wonderful Christmastime Merry Christmas Baby "Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright." It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas The Christmas Song

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas White Christmas "I want you to know that I'm never leaving, cause I'm Mrs Snow, 'til death we'll be freezing." Snowman Santa Tell Me

Frosty the Snowman 8 Days of Christmas "City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style. In the air there's a feeling of Christmas." Silver Bells Do You Hear What I Hear?

What Christmas Means to Me Sleigh Ride "For a moment the world was aglow, all the bells rang out, there were tears of joy and laughter." Do They Know It's Christmas? Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord "When we're skating in the park, if the storm cloud paints it dark, then your rosy cheeks going to light my merry way." Baby, It's Cold Outside Let It Snow!

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday Feliz Navidad "Got on a lucky one, came in eighteen to one. I've got a feeling this year's for me and you." Please Come Home for Christmas It’ll Be Lonely This Christmas

You scored out of ! Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree! You know your Christmas tunes! You scored out of ! Merry and Bright! Almost perfect! You scored out of ! Stocking Filler You might not know all the words, but you still like all the classics. You scored out of ! You better not pout Stick on Christmas FM, you need a bit more practice. You scored out of ! Bah humbug! Don't worry, Christmas will be over soon.