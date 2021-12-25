Quiz: How well do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

FROM GAMEBOYS TO Playstations, Barbie dolls to Action Men, everyone has a special place in their heart from their favourite childhood toy.

This time of year, no doubt, brings back memories of those all-important presents on Christmas Day.

So, let’s test your knowledge of these classic Christmas toys…

The Game Boy was first released in January 1989. What was the first game released for the popular hand-held console? Shutterstock Mario Kart Super Mario Land

Tetris Donkey Kong What year was the first Playstation released in Europe? Shutterstock 1993 1994

1995 1996 What’s the name of this toy? Shutterstock Etchy Sketch Etch-N-Sketch

Etch and Doodle Etch-A-Sketch Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to. Alamy Stock Photo True False The popular Talkboy was originally used as a prop in which classic Christmas film? The Santa Clause Elf

Home Alone Home Alone 2 The first Easy Bake Oven was released in two colours: yellow and ___? Alamy Stock Photo Purple Turquoise

Baby pink Green What’s the name of this game? Alamy Stock Photo Hungry Hungry Hippos Happy Hungry Hippos

Happy Happy Hippos Hungry Hairy Hippos What were these called? Shutterstock Bionicles Pokeballs

Beyblades Spinz The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor? Alamy Stock Photo Erno Rubik Edmund Ruby

Ruby Johnson Earnest Rubix What number does the spin wheel on the 'Game of Life' go up to? Alamy Stock Photo 8 10

12 14 Pokemon has been a popular game in Ireland since the 1990s. What Pokemon is this? Shutterstock Slowpoke Psyduck

Golduck Drowzee And finally... Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It... ...Twist It" ...Pull It"

