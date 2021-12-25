#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 25 December 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 11:00 AM
15 minutes ago 1,725 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5621380

FROM GAMEBOYS TO Playstations, Barbie dolls to Action Men, everyone has a special place in their heart from their favourite childhood toy. 

This time of year, no doubt, brings back memories of those all-important presents on Christmas Day. 

So, let’s test your knowledge of these classic Christmas toys…

The Game Boy was first released in January 1989. What was the first game released for the popular hand-held console?
Shutterstock
Mario Kart
Super Mario Land

Tetris
Donkey Kong
What year was the first Playstation released in Europe?
Shutterstock
1993
1994

1995
1996
What’s the name of this toy?
Shutterstock
Etchy Sketch
Etch-N-Sketch

Etch and Doodle
Etch-A-Sketch
Mr Potato Head was first released in the US in 1952. The original Mr Potato Head kit did not come with a potato "body", so children had to use a real potato to stick the pieces to.
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
The popular Talkboy was originally used as a prop in which classic Christmas film?
The Santa Clause
Elf

Home Alone
Home Alone 2
The first Easy Bake Oven was released in two colours: yellow and ___?
Alamy Stock Photo
Purple
Turquoise

Baby pink
Green
What’s the name of this game?
Alamy Stock Photo
Hungry Hungry Hippos
Happy Hungry Hippos

Happy Happy Hippos
Hungry Hairy Hippos
What were these called?
Shutterstock
Bionicles
Pokeballs

Beyblades
Spinz
The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor?
Alamy Stock Photo
Erno Rubik
Edmund Ruby

Ruby Johnson
Earnest Rubix
What number does the spin wheel on the 'Game of Life' go up to?
Alamy Stock Photo
8
10

12
14
Pokemon has been a popular game in Ireland since the 1990s. What Pokemon is this?
Shutterstock
Slowpoke
Psyduck

Golduck
Drowzee
And finally... Complete the phrase: "Bop It, Twist It...
...Twist It"
...Pull It"

...Bop It"
Twist it"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

