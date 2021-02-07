Quiz: How well do you know your dance crazes?

What is the name of the song that features in that viral garda video? Haifa Tel Aviva

Jerusalema Be'er Sheva

One of the of the most successful songs of the 1990s, what year did the Macarena become a global smash? Youtube 1992 1994

1996 1998

Drake filmed a music video in his massive Toronto gaff last year during lockdown, sparking what dance craze? Youtube One Dance Toosie Slide

Jumpman Hotline Bling

2012's Gangnam Style was for a period the most-viewed song on Youtube, what does the term 'Gangnam' refer to? Youtube A brand of South Korean shoe A district of Seoul

A Korean liquor A type of haircut

Who's this getting ready for a night out and also sparking a dance craze? Youtube Annie Lennox Aqua

Gwen Stefani Whigfield

According to the lyrics, why can't you 'tell' Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart? Youtube It wouldn't understand It wouldn't take it well

It wouldn't survive It would forget how to line dance

Billy Ray's offspring Miley twerked her way to superstardom during the VMAs in what year? Youtube/MTV 2011 2013

2015 2017

What is this guy doing? Wikimedia Flossing Scrubbing

Brushing Scraping

Michael Flatley once held the world record who how many foot taps in a second? Wikimedia 5 15

25 35