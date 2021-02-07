#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 7 February 2021
Quiz: How well do you know your dance crazes?

Get your steps right.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
48 minutes ago 8,094 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346889

A VIDEO OF gardaí dancing as part of a viral challenge brought smiles to a lot of faces this week. But how much can you remember about these dance crazes?

What is the name of the song that features in that viral garda video?
Haifa
Tel Aviva

Jerusalema
Be'er Sheva
One of the of the most successful songs of the 1990s, what year did the Macarena become a global smash?
Youtube
1992
1994

1996
1998
Drake filmed a music video in his massive Toronto gaff last year during lockdown, sparking what dance craze?
Youtube
One Dance
Toosie Slide

Jumpman
Hotline Bling
2012's Gangnam Style was for a period the most-viewed song on Youtube, what does the term 'Gangnam' refer to?
Youtube
A brand of South Korean shoe
A district of Seoul

A Korean liquor
A type of haircut
Who's this getting ready for a night out and also sparking a dance craze?
Youtube
Annie Lennox
Aqua

Gwen Stefani
Whigfield
According to the lyrics, why can't you 'tell' Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart?
Youtube
It wouldn't understand
It wouldn't take it well

It wouldn't survive
It would forget how to line dance
Billy Ray's offspring Miley twerked her way to superstardom during the VMAs in what year?
Youtube/MTV
2011
2013

2015
2017
What is this guy doing?
Wikimedia
Flossing
Scrubbing

Brushing
Scraping
Michael Flatley once held the world record who how many foot taps in a second?
Wikimedia
5
15

25
35
Chubby Checker is credited with sparking which dance craze in the 1960s?
Youtube
The Pony
The Mashed Potato

The Twist
The Limbo
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
You've got you dancing shoes on!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
C
Keeping in time!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
You need to brush up on your moves
Share your result:

COMMENTS (11)

