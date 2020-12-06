Quiz: Can you pass this international restaurant etiquette quiz?

THIS WEEKEND, RESTAURANTS as well as some pubs reopened their doors to Christmas.

The loosening of the Covid restrictions in the run-up to winter means we can head out out and see people we otherwise couldn’t.

But can you remember how to behave in fancy restaurants? How about restaurants around the world?

Try this quiz.

True or false: In fancy restaurants, you should never lift your menu off the table. Shutterstock True False Why does the waiter get you to test the wine before pouring? Shutterstock To make sure you like it No reason - it is just tradition

To see if it will go with your dinner order To check if it has spoiled/corked Where should you place your napkin before eating? Shutterstock To the left of your plate To the right of your plate

Around your neck On your lap When dining in Thailand, what should you do with your fork? Shutterstock Eat normally Trick question - they don't use forks

Shovel food on to the spoon Use the horizontal side to cut into veg In Italy - which of the following is considered rude: Shutterstock Ordering cappuccino after a meal Requesting additional cheese

Drinking wine before food has arrived Using the loo during a meal In France - the word pourboire means a tip - what does it directly translate to? Shutterstock Extra cash Safe money

Drinking money Bus fare Speaking of tips - in what country can it be considered offensive to tip your server? Shutterstock India Sri Lanka

China Japan What is a charger plate? Shutterstock A plate you put a plate on An oval plate

A square plate A plate with ridges to stop spillages According to tradition, in which country's restaurants should you never ask for salt and pepper? Shutterstock Spain Portugal

Germany Greece In many countries, finishing your meal is a sign you enjoyed it - but in which country should you never finish your whole plate (it accuses the host of being stingy with the food)? Shutterstock Ireland India

China South Korea Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top notch! You nailed it. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Middlin' A bit sloppy at dessert. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Terrifying Get your elbows off the table for Christ's sake! Share your result: Share