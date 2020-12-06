Quiz: Can you pass this international restaurant etiquette quiz?

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 6 December 2020
Can you pass this international restaurant etiquette quiz?

Give it a bash, sure.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Fascinadora
Image: Shutterstock/Fascinadora

THIS WEEKEND, RESTAURANTS as well as some pubs reopened their doors to Christmas. 

The loosening of the Covid restrictions in the run-up to winter means we can head out out and see people we otherwise couldn’t. 

But can you remember how to behave in fancy restaurants? How about restaurants around the world?

Try this quiz. 

True or false: In fancy restaurants, you should never lift your menu off the table.
Shutterstock
True
False
Why does the waiter get you to test the wine before pouring?
Shutterstock
To make sure you like it
No reason - it is just tradition

To see if it will go with your dinner order
To check if it has spoiled/corked
Where should you place your napkin before eating?
Shutterstock
To the left of your plate
To the right of your plate

Around your neck
On your lap
When dining in Thailand, what should you do with your fork?
Shutterstock
Eat normally
Trick question - they don't use forks

Shovel food on to the spoon
Use the horizontal side to cut into veg
In Italy - which of the following is considered rude:
Shutterstock
Ordering cappuccino after a meal
Requesting additional cheese

Drinking wine before food has arrived
Using the loo during a meal
In France - the word pourboire means a tip - what does it directly translate to?
Shutterstock
Extra cash
Safe money

Drinking money
Bus fare
Speaking of tips - in what country can it be considered offensive to tip your server?
Shutterstock
India
Sri Lanka

China
Japan
What is a charger plate?
Shutterstock
A plate you put a plate on
An oval plate

A square plate
A plate with ridges to stop spillages
According to tradition, in which country's restaurants should you never ask for salt and pepper?
Shutterstock
Spain
Portugal

Germany
Greece
In many countries, finishing your meal is a sign you enjoyed it - but in which country should you never finish your whole plate (it accuses the host of being stingy with the food)?
Shutterstock
Ireland
India

China
South Korea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top notch!
You nailed it.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Middlin'
A bit sloppy at dessert.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Terrifying
Get your elbows off the table for Christ's sake!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

