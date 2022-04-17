QUIZ: More than a decade on, how well do you remember Game of Thrones Season 1?

ON THIS DAY 11 years ago, Game of Thrones debuted on HBO.

The show, which ran for eight seasons, became an instant hit and was watched by millions of people worldwide.

It may be a while since you were first introduced to the Starks and the Lannisters – let’s see how much of it stuck with you.

Who is in the very first scene of Season 1 Episode 1? Jon Snow Eddard Stark

Cersei Lannister The men of the Night's Watch Which one of the Starks catches Jamie and Cersei together in the first episode? Robb Sansa

Bran Rickon How many direwolf pups are found in the first episode? Four Five

Six Seven King Robert was in love with - and at one stage betrothed to - Ned Stark's sister. What was her name? Yara Lyanna

Missandei Shae What name did Arya Stark give to her sword? Needle Oathmaker

Sir Pointy Swordy McSwordface Name Daenerys Targaryen's brother... Rhaegar Viserys

Aerys Vigaris Where did Catelyn Stark take Tyrion Lannister after she took him captive? Winterfell The Eyrie

King's Landing Casterly Rock What position was Jon Snow first assigned after swearing his oath to become a Man of the Night's Watch? Ranger Steward Does Khal Drogo die in the first season of the show? Yes No What title did King Robert give Ned Stark while he was on his deathbed? King Protector of the Realm

The King's Hand Overseer of the Throne Right before he was beheaded, Ned spotted Arya - what one word did he speak to Yoren in the crowd to let him know she was there? Go Arya

Statue Baelor How does Daenerys get the dragon eggs to hatch? She cracks them open She immerses them in water

