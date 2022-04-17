#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 April 2022
QUIZ: More than a decade on, how well do you remember Game of Thrones Season 1?

Test your knowledge…

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
ON THIS DAY 11 years ago, Game of Thrones debuted on HBO.

The show, which ran for eight seasons, became an instant hit and was watched by millions of people worldwide.

It may be a while since you were first introduced to the Starks and the Lannisters – let’s see how much of it stuck with you.

Who is in the very first scene of Season 1 Episode 1?
Jon Snow
Eddard Stark

Cersei Lannister
The men of the Night's Watch
Which one of the Starks catches Jamie and Cersei together in the first episode?
Robb
Sansa

Bran
Rickon
How many direwolf pups are found in the first episode?
Four
Five

Six
Seven
King Robert was in love with - and at one stage betrothed to - Ned Stark's sister. What was her name?
Yara
Lyanna

Missandei
Shae
What name did Arya Stark give to her sword?
Needle
Oathmaker

Sir Pointy
Swordy McSwordface
Name Daenerys Targaryen's brother...
Rhaegar
Viserys

Aerys
Vigaris
Where did Catelyn Stark take Tyrion Lannister after she took him captive?
Winterfell
The Eyrie

King's Landing
Casterly Rock
What position was Jon Snow first assigned after swearing his oath to become a Man of the Night's Watch?
Ranger
Steward
Does Khal Drogo die in the first season of the show?
Yes
No
What title did King Robert give Ned Stark while he was on his deathbed?
King
Protector of the Realm

The King's Hand
Overseer of the Throne
Right before he was beheaded, Ned spotted Arya - what one word did he speak to Yoren in the crowd to let him know she was there?
Go
Arya

Statue
Baelor
How does Daenerys get the dragon eggs to hatch?
She cracks them open
She immerses them in water

She sings to them
She sets them on fire
You scored out of !
Top Dog

You scored out of !
Clever Cat

You scored out of !
Fintastic

You scored out of !
Turtely Awful


