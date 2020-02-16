Quiz: How close were you paying attention to the general election campaign?

On what day did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirm the date of the general election and head to the Áras to dissolve the Dáil? PA Images Monday 13 January Tuesday 14 January

Wednesday 15 January Thursday 16 January

The weekend after the election was called, a bombshell Sunday Times opinion poll put Fianna Fáil how many points above second-placed Fine Gael? Rollingnews.ie 14 12

10 8

Pensions became a big issue early during the campaign. How many people of pension age will Ireland have by 2055? Shutterstock 729,000 918,000

1,237,000 1,402,000

Fianna Fáil cited advice from a barrister that a rent freeze would be unconstitutional. He had previously run for the council for the party, but was is his name? Shutterstock Pat Sullivan John Doherty

Darren Lehane Michael Brady

In the first (and only) head-to-head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, Varadkar said he'd previously answered a question about his past drug use in what publication? VMTV Hot Press Trinity News

GQ TheJournal.ie

Which of these policies was NOT in the Green Party manifesto? Universal Basic Income Reintroduction of wolves

Phasing out homework in primary school Free public transport for students

The vote in which constituency looked set to be postponed, until it went ahead under advice from the Attorney General? Rollingnews.ie Carlow/Kilkenny Limerick County

Tipperary Cork East

Fine Gael's Catherine Noone apologised for calling her party leader 'autistic' while on the campaign trail, where was she standing for election? Rollingnews.ie Dublin Bay North Dublin Bay South

Dublin West Dublin Mid-West

In a TheJournal.ie Factcheck of a claim made by Leo Varadkar, we rated as 'unproven' a claim there were how many homeless people in Northern Ireland? PA Images 10,000 15,000

20,000 25,000