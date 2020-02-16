This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How close were you paying attention to the general election campaign?

It must be still fresh in your head, mustn’t it?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 13,130 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5006245

On what day did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirm the date of the general election and head to the Áras to dissolve the Dáil?
PA Images
Monday 13 January
Tuesday 14 January

Wednesday 15 January
Thursday 16 January
The weekend after the election was called, a bombshell Sunday Times opinion poll put Fianna Fáil how many points above second-placed Fine Gael?
Rollingnews.ie
14
12

10
8
Pensions became a big issue early during the campaign. How many people of pension age will Ireland have by 2055?
Shutterstock
729,000
918,000

1,237,000
1,402,000
Fianna Fáil cited advice from a barrister that a rent freeze would be unconstitutional. He had previously run for the council for the party, but was is his name?
Shutterstock
Pat Sullivan
John Doherty

Darren Lehane
Michael Brady
In the first (and only) head-to-head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, Varadkar said he'd previously answered a question about his past drug use in what publication?
VMTV
Hot Press
Trinity News

GQ
TheJournal.ie
Which of these policies was NOT in the Green Party manifesto?
Universal Basic Income
Reintroduction of wolves

Phasing out homework in primary school
Free public transport for students
The vote in which constituency looked set to be postponed, until it went ahead under advice from the Attorney General?
Rollingnews.ie
Carlow/Kilkenny
Limerick County

Tipperary
Cork East
Fine Gael's Catherine Noone apologised for calling her party leader 'autistic' while on the campaign trail, where was she standing for election?
Rollingnews.ie
Dublin Bay North
Dublin Bay South

Dublin West
Dublin Mid-West
In a TheJournal.ie Factcheck of a claim made by Leo Varadkar, we rated as 'unproven' a claim there were how many homeless people in Northern Ireland?
PA Images
10,000
15,000

20,000
25,000
Who said the following during the Claire Byrne Live debate? "There are a fair few nutters in every party, including my own."
RTÉ
Leo Varadkar
Micheál Martin

Mary Lou McDonald
Brendan Howlin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not close enough, obviously.
Share your result:

