Quiz: How close were you paying attention to the general election campaign?
It must be still fresh in your head, mustn’t it?
On what day did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirm the date of the general election and head to the Áras to dissolve the Dáil?
PA Images
Monday 13 January
Tuesday 14 January
Wednesday 15 January
Thursday 16 January
The weekend after the election was called, a bombshell Sunday Times opinion poll put Fianna Fáil how many points above second-placed Fine Gael?
Rollingnews.ie
14
12
10
8
Pensions became a big issue early during the campaign. How many people of pension age will Ireland have by 2055?
Shutterstock
729,000
918,000
1,237,000
1,402,000
Fianna Fáil cited advice from a barrister that a rent freeze would be unconstitutional. He had previously run for the council for the party, but was is his name?
Shutterstock
Pat Sullivan
John Doherty
Darren Lehane
Michael Brady
In the first (and only) head-to-head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, Varadkar said he'd previously answered a question about his past drug use in what publication?
VMTV
Hot Press
Trinity News
GQ
TheJournal.ie
Which of these policies was NOT in the Green Party manifesto?
Universal Basic Income
Reintroduction of wolves
Phasing out homework in primary school
Free public transport for students
The vote in which constituency looked set to be postponed, until it went ahead under advice from the Attorney General?
Rollingnews.ie
Carlow/Kilkenny
Limerick County
Tipperary
Cork East
Fine Gael's Catherine Noone apologised for calling her party leader 'autistic' while on the campaign trail, where was she standing for election?
Rollingnews.ie
Dublin Bay North
Dublin Bay South
Dublin West
Dublin Mid-West
In a TheJournal.ie Factcheck of a claim made by Leo Varadkar, we rated as 'unproven' a claim there were how many homeless people in Northern Ireland?
PA Images
10,000
15,000
20,000
25,000
Who said the following during the Claire Byrne Live debate? "There are a fair few nutters in every party, including my own."
RTÉ
Leo Varadkar
Micheál Martin
Mary Lou McDonald
Brendan Howlin
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not close enough, obviously.
