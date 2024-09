SKY-HIGH BILLS RACKED up by the State on public building projects dominated the political headlines this week.

Among the receipts discussed was the €2.2 billion on the National Children’s Hospital, the €336,000 on a bike shelter at Leinster House and the €1.429 million on a security hut at Government buildings.

But when did all these things get so expensive? And what’s next? Gold-plated benches in St Stephen’s Green?

See if you can guess how much was spent on these Irish buildings and monuments?

What was the cost to build the Dublin Convention Centre? Alamy £100,000,000 £104,000,000

£9,012,000 £2,112,000 How much did the Galway Cathedral cost? Alamy £600,000 £500,000

£1,000,000 £400,000 How much was spent building the GPO in Dublin in 1815? Alamy £40,000 £50,000

£20,000 £30,000 How much money was raised to commission Ballybunion's Bill Clinton statue? Alamy £11,200 £12,500

£9,360 £15,750 What was the cost of the Pro Cathedral? Alamy £30,000 £90,000

£45,000 £155,000 What was the price tag on Kilmainham Gaol? Alamy £30,550 £22,000

£15,000 £50,010 How much was spent on the Kindred Spirits sculpture, a tribute to the Choctaw Native American population, in Midleton, Co Cork? Alamy €120,000 €23,000

€51,000 €102,000 How much did the Tesco Distribution Centre in Donabate, Dublin - the 11th-most voluminous building in the world - sell for in 2019? YouTube €190,000,000 €160,000,000

€2,000,000 €10 How much was spent on the facelift for the Fair City set in 2019? RollingNews.ie €2,380,000 €1,233,000

€501,000 €54,000 What were the construction cost of the Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin? Alamy €600,000,000 €1,000,000,000

What were the construction cost of the Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin? Alamy €600,000,000 €1,000,000,000

€500,000,000 €860,000,000 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Comptroller & Auditor General You've got a keen eye on purse strings. Oireachtas.ie You scored out of ! Public Accounts Committee You know your stuff, but need a bit of probing. Alamy You scored out of ! Cheque Book It seems like you might've lost this. Alamy You scored out of ! Bust You've only been left with an empty building site.