THE LANGUAGE LEARNING app Duolingo announced the sad news this week that its mascot, the Duolingo owl, has passed away.

The cause of death is not publicly known, but whether it’s a tragic incident or just a marketing ploy, millions of people will no longer have an annoying cartoon owl bullying them into doing their lessons.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a polygot or a beginner, there are some things everybody should know.

Take the quiz and test your knowledge of the world’s languages.

Which of these languages is spoken by fewer than 10,000 people? Alamy Māori Hawaiian

Chinali Irish Parasite (2019) won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. What was the primary language spoken in it? Alamy Chinese Korean

Japanese Thai Zimbabwe is the country with the highest number of official languages. Which of these is not one of them? Alamy Shona Ndebele

English French Which of these countries doesn't have an official language? Alamy United States Canada

Scotland Wales What is cryptophasia? Alamy A language developed by dead people A language developed by twins

A language that involves talking backwards A language that more than 10,000 people speak natively Which language has the longest word? Alamy Welsh Hebrew

Finnish Sanskrit What does the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata" mean? Alamy Hello Sorry

No worries Take it easy "Go tobann" is a popular Irish phrase used by Junior Cert students in their essays. What does it translate to in English? Alamy At last Recently

Suddenly Moreover Klingon is a fictional language spoken by an alien race in which sci-fi franchise? Alamy Star Wars Dune

Star Trek Battlestar Galactica Which of these non-English words does not mean 'thank you'? Alamy Merci Tack

Bedankt Hyvästi Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Professional polygot You're an expert in all things langauges! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver tongue You have a pretty good grasp of the world languages! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Tongue-tied Languages aren't your forte! (Do you even know what that means?) Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Lingo Loser You don't have a clue about the world languages! Share your result: Share