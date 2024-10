ACADEMY-AWARD WINNING actress Maggie Smith was known for her roles across theatre, film, and the silver screen in a career that spanned over seven decades.

She received further fame with her role as Professor McGonagall in the hugely successful series of Harry Potter films, as well as her performance as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey.

Last week, it was announced that Smith had passed away at the age of 89.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said she died “peacefully” in hospital.

So today we’re here to quiz you: How much do you know about Maggie Smith?

Maggie Smith won her first Academy Award in 1970 for playing the lead role in which of these films? Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Othello The Honey Pot

The Prime of Miss Jean Brody Travels with My Aunt In the series of Harry Potter films, Smith played Professor McGonagall. But what was her character's first name? Alamy Sybill Minerva

Ponoma Wilhelmina Maggie Smith received the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in which year? Alamy 1982 1990

2002 2005 For which role did Maggie Smith win her second Oscar, in 1978, for Best Supporting Actress? Alamy California Suite Murder by Death

Death on The Nile Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing Smith is known for her work in theatre, particularly in her portrayal of numerous Shakespearean characters. In 1956, which Shakespeare play did she professionally debut in? Alamy Romeo and Juliet The Merchant of Venice

Twelfth Night A Midsummer Night's Dream Which of these actors did Maggie Smith not star alongside in the 2011 film, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Alamy Meryl Streep Judi Dench

Dev Patel Bill Nighy Smith's final film, released in 2023 and filmed on location in Ireland, was named which? Alamy A Boy Called Christmas The Lady in The Van

Downton Abbey: A New Era The Miracle Club Smith and frequent costar, Michael Gambon, both died on 27 September, one year apart. How many films did they work together on? Alamy 5 6

7 8 Smith's Downton Abbey character, Lady Violet Crawley, was known for her sharp wit. Which of these quotes from the series does not belong to her? Alamy "Don't be defeatist, dear, it's very middle class." "I was right about my maid. She’s leaving. To get married. How could she be so selfish?"

"Why do you always have to be so cheerful? It’s not natural." "What is a weekend?" Screenwriter Julian Fellowes is known for creating Downton Abbey. But which movie did Smith appear in prior to the show also written by Fellowes? Alamy Gosford Park Evil Under the Sun

