Quiz: How much do you know about Matthew Perry?

MATTHEW PERRY IS synonymous with the role of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in Friends, one of the 90s’ best-loved sitcoms.

Sadly, Perry died in October 2023 after suffering alcohol and drug addiction for a number of years. A new Netflix documentary, The One With Matthew Perry, looks at his rise to fame, his talent with physical comedy and the years leading up to his death. We’ve reviewed the doc for our Best of the Box deep dive review this week.

Advertisement

So let’s remember the great Matthew Perry with a Best of the Box quiz that puts your knowledge of him to the test.

Matthew Perry in Three To Tango Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo