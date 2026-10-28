Alamy Stock Photo
show quizness

Quiz: How much do you know about Matthew Perry?

Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 28 Oct 2026
4.6k

MATTHEW PERRY IS synonymous with the role of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in Friends, one of the 90s’ best-loved sitcoms.

Sadly, Perry died in October 2023 after suffering alcohol and drug addiction for a number of years. A new Netflix documentary, The One With Matthew Perry, looks at his rise to fame, his talent with physical comedy and the years leading up to his death. We’ve reviewed the doc for our Best of the Box deep dive review this week.

So let’s remember the great Matthew Perry with a Best of the Box quiz that puts your knowledge of him to the test.

ein-date-zu-dritt-three-to-tango-matthew-perry-architekt-oscar-matthew-perry-kaempft-mit-seinem-schwulen-partner-um-einen Matthew Perry in Three To Tango Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Which city did Matthew Perry grow up in?
London
Ottawa

New York
As a young person, he was a top-ranked player of which sport?
Tennis
Football

Baseball
What age was he when he got cast in Friends?
21
24

27
How much money were the main cast of Friends earning per episode by 2002?
$750k
$1m

$1.5m
What was the name of his character in West Wing?
Joe Quincy
Sam Seaborn

Toby Ziegler
In season 4 of Friends, what job did Rachel wrongly say that his character Chandler Bing worked?
A trancoder
A transistor

A transponster
Perry spoke the final line in the series Friends, which consisted of one word. What was that word?
'Where?'
'When?'

'Why?'
Was he the oldest or youngest member of the Friends cast?
Oldest
Youngest
What was the first movie he starred in during the height of his Friends fame?
The Whole Nine Yards
The Kid

Fools Rush In
What was Chandler Bing's catchphrase?
'Could ___ BE any more ___?'
'Nooooo!'

'How YOU doin'?'
Which Friends guest star did he date in the 1990s?
Christina Applegate
Reese Witherspoon

Julia Roberts
Which of these TV series did he NOT star in at some point?
The Good Fight
Scrubs

Third Rock From The Sun
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
Is there anything about Matthew Perry that you don't know?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Second place
You know a lot about Matthew Perry - but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
Share your result:

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Best of the Box
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie