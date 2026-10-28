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Have opinions about the future of RTÉ? Now's your chance to share them

The call-out to the public comes after a rocky few years for RTÉ.
12.38pm, 28 Oct 2026
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RTÉ IS ASKING for the public’s opinions on the future of its broadcasting output and organisation in a new survey.

The national broadcaster said the survey, which takes around 12 minutes to complete and is available in both English and Irish, will remain available on its website until Friday 20 November 2026.

The findings from the survey will inform the broadcaster’s next Statement of Strategy, the document that lays out its priorities as an organisation.  

The most recent version covers 2025 to 2029, and outlined RTÉ’s plans for its operations, including entertainment production, scheduled broadcasting, online offerings and financial management.

The next statement will cover 2028 to 2030 and RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said:

“We need to hear directly from people across the country about what they value most, what they expect from us, and where they believe we should focus our efforts in the years ahead.

“I hope people care about the future of RTÉ. I’d encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share some thoughts. In doing so, you can help shape the future direction of RTÉ, your public service media organisation.”

The survey can be taken here.  

It is being independently administered and analysed by Ipsos B&A on behalf of RTÉ, the broadcaster said. 

“RTÉ will receive aggregate findings and summarised feedback only. RTÉ will not receive respondent-level survey data or individual written responses.”

The call-out to the public comes after a rocky few years for RTÉ.

The broadcaster has found itself making headlines for a number of reasons, most notably a scandal over the revelation in 2023 of secret payments made to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. 

Some of its news coverage has also been criticised as biased by both Sinn Féin – in terms of reporting on the genocide in Palestine – and Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who complained about RTÉ’s treatment of the fuel protests in the spring of 2026. 

More recently, Bakhurst was scathing about a decision to curtail RTÉ’s budget by €20 million this year. 

The director general also found himself answering questions from the Public Accounts Committee after RTÉ failed to include all of its presenters on its highest earners list

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Readers argue whether RTÉ should be completely overhauled or scrapped entirely
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The national broadcaster should be scrapped or heavily scaled back
What they think
High presenter salaries and poor value for money need tackling
News and local programming should be kept while dropping entertainment
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