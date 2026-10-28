Everything you need to know to keep yourself safe this Halloween

IT IS ALMOST ‘trick or treat’ time and while Halloween is a fun occasion, some of the celebrations have their risks.

The public has been advised by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to put safety first, particularly when it comes to fireworks, bonfires and open flames.

Unsafe costumes can also cause serious burns and devastating injuries.

The warning follows research published in the Irish Medical Journal in March 2026, which found 10 children were referred to the national paediatric burns unit for firework-related injuries during Halloween week in 2024.

Three children were admitted to hospital, with injuries including fractures, burns and permanent vision loss.

Catherine de Blacam, consultant in plastic and reconstructive surgery at CHI, said that while it’s important that children get to enjoy the excitement of celebrating Halloween, fireworks and open flames can lead to “serious injuries that may affect a child for the rest of their life”.

“We strongly encourage families to keep children away from fireworks and bonfires and to choose safer ways to celebrate. Prevention is always better than treatment”, she added.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations, CHI has offered some practical advice to stay safe:

Advertisement

Fireworks

Never allow children to handle, light or play with fireworks, bangers or sparklers.

Illegal fireworks can be unpredictable and cause severe burns, eye injuries and damage to hands and fingers.

Bonfires and open flames

Never play near bonfires or throw items into fires.

Avoid loose clothing and costumes that could catch fire, and choose battery-operated candles instead of real flames in pumpkins and decorations. Never leave candles unattended.

Costumes

Look for the CE mark and a flame-resistant label when buying fancy dress costumes. Ensure costumes fit properly, avoid long trailing fabric and wear ordinary clothes underneath where possible. Keep capes, wigs and accessories away from flames.

Ensure children are supervised

Accompany younger children when trick-or-treating and agree a route and meeting point with older children. Use reflective strips or high-visibility accessories and carry a torch. Stick to footpaths, cross roads safely and remind children to watch for traffic.

Know what to do if a burn happens

Cool the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes, remove nearby jewellery or loose clothing if it can be done safely, and cover the burn with cling film or a clean dressing.

Do not apply ice, butter or creams to the burn. Seek medical advice when needed. For a serious injury or emergency, call 112 or 999.

The public is encouraged to visit the CHI Burns Information Hub to find practical advice on preventing burns and what to do if an injury occurs.