DAYS AWAY FROM the US presidential election, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are still out on the campaign trail trying to scrape up every last vote.

However, it’s not just about being more popular among the American population. In most places, it’s the Electoral College votes that decide whether a state goes Republican or Democrat.

If a candidate wins a state, they usually get all of that state’s Electoral College votes – it doesn’t matter if they win the state with 50.1% of the vote or 99%.

That’s why swing states, also known as battleground or toss-up states, are so important.

There are seven swing states where the polls are so close that it’s impossible to tell who is going to win the state – and as a result, it’s a toss-up who is going to win the actual election.

Take the quiz to test your knowledge!

In which swing state will you find the Grand Canyon? Alamy Nevada Wisconsin

Arizona Michigan Singer Sufjan Stevens has two albums named after US states, but which one was he born in? Alamy Arizona Michigan

Georgia North Carolina In which swing state did the Battle of Gettysburg take place in 1863? Alamy Georgia Nevada

North Carolina Pennsylvania Which swing state is nicknamed the Peach State? Alamy Michigan Georgia

Arizona Wisconsin Which of these has 6 electoral college votes, the fewest of any swing state? Alamy North Carolina Pennsylvania

Georgia Nevada In which swing state are the films Where The Crawdads Sing (2022), Cold Mountain (2003), and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) set? Alamy Georgia Wisconsin

North Carolina Arizona Which swing states share a border? (Hint: There are multiple right answers) Alamy Arizona and Nevada Georgia and North Carolina

Pennsylvania and Michigan Michigan and Wisconsin The Green Bay Packers are an American football team based in which swing state? Alamy Wisconsin Georgia

Michigan North Carolina How many Electoral College votes do Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have combined? Alamy 7 52

93 137 Which of these swing state cities has the largest population? Alamy Las Vegas Atlanta

