BOYZONE THIS WEEK announced they would released the trailer for a documentary series reflecting on their careers and friendships.

From the Dublin band’s debut on The Late Late Show in 1993 to rows with manager Louis Walsh, it will also see them grapple with the sudden loss of original member Stephen Gately.

The documentary wil be in three parts and will be out on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on 2 February.

Advertisement

The lads had their peak in the late 90s and early 2000s, but their music continues to be a favourite for some.

Take the quiz and test your knowledge of the iconic Irish boyband.

Which of these people was NOT in Boyzone? Alamy Keith Duffy Shane Filan

Shane Lynch Ronan Keating When Boyzone appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in 1994, what did they give to presenter Gay Byrne as a present? The Late Late Show A guitar A selection box

A bottle of whiskey A framed CD of their first platinum song Love Me for a Reason How many No. 1 albums did Boyzone have in the UK? Alamy 2 3

4 5 While pursuing acting, Keith Duffy landed a recurring role on Coronation Street. What was his character's name? Alamy Conor Murphy Tadhg O'Toole

Ciaran McCarthy Paddy Potato Which Boyzone member had a solo hit with a version of When You Say Nothing at All? Alamy Ronan Keating Mikey Graham

Keith Duffy Stephen Gately Who was the manager of Boyzone? Alamy Simon Cowell Cheryl Cole

Dannii Minogue Louis Walsh The Boyzone members were chosen from hundreds of people who auditioned in Dublin to be part of the band, which was to be the "Irish Take That". What song did the applicants have to sing for him? Alamy Never Gonna Give You Up Take On Me

Careless Whisper Under Pressure Boyzone had one of their songs appear on the soundtrack to which of these films? Alamy 101 Dalmations (1996) Bean (1997)

The Parent Trap (1998) Stuart Little (1999) Complete the lyrics from this Boyzone hit! "No matter what they tell us, no matter what they do, no matter what they teach us...." Alamy "...our music is good" "...what we believe is true"

"...baggy jeans are cool" "...I'll always love you" Shane Lynch was among celebrities that participated in Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, a BBC Two series about a two weeks pilgrimage to Fátima, Portugal. He left on the last day. Why? Alamy He missed home He got sunburned

He twisted his ankle He had a fear of candles Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! One of the boys No matter what they do, they can't stop you being a Boyzone super fan Share your result: Share You scored out of ! So Good You are in the (Boy)zone! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Exiled band member When All is Said & Done, you're good, but not that good. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Thank You & Goodnight You're hopeless at Boyzone trivia Share your result: Share