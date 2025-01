A NEW DOCUMENTARY telling the story of Boyzone and their trials and tribulations is set to air on Sky next month.

The teaser trailer for Boyzone: No Matter What – set to air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW – will see surviving members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael Graham recall the height of their fame, the issues they dealt with as their success grew and their break-up.

From their debut on The Late Late Show in 1995 to rows with manager Louis Walsh, it will also see them grapple with the sudden loss of Stephen Gately.

Gately died in 2009 of natural causes at the age of 33 shortly after the band had staged a comeback.

Gately’s sister Michelle and his former partner – and Dutch pop star – Eloy De Jong are set to feature.

The band’s now estranged manager Walsh appears in the trailer, saying Gately “was living the dream” while making references to the pressures he suffered as he hid his sexuality. In 1999, Gately came out as gay after discovering that “someone was trying to sell this story to newspapers”, a spokesperson said at the time.

Elsewhere, the trailer does just what it says on the tin and teases some sharp comments from Walsh.

“I prefer ordinary people, they work harder and they do whatever you want at the start,” Walsh says.

More pointedly, Walsh also says that five-piece “believed their own publicity” but “forgot I wrote it.”

Boyzone: No Matter What will available to watch and stream on February 2.

