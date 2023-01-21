Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Casey Affleck at the 89th Academy Awards
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?
The nominations for the 95th Oscars are being announced on Tuesday.
IT’S ALMOST THAT time of year again – the nominations for the 95th Oscars will be announced next week. 

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams have been tapped to host the Academy’s nominations presentation, which kicks off at 4.30pm Irish time on Tuesday. 

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

So, ahead of Tuesday, try out quiz… 

In what year did the first Academy Awards ceremony take place?
1921
1929

1934
1938
Which film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022?
Belfast
Dune

CODA
Drive My Car
How much does an Oscar Statuette or trophy weigh?
3.8kg
4.1kg

2.7kg
2kg
In 2017, which veteran Hollywood star incorrectly announced that La La Land had won Best Picture before being corrected on stage by the film's producer?
Gene Hackman
Alan Alda

Charles Grodin
Warren Beatty
Which director gave the shortest acceptance speech in the Academy's history when he won an honorary Oscar in 1968?
Alfred Hitchcock - "Thank you"
Charles Chaplin - "I quit"

Orson Welles - "Well, finally"
Stephen Spielberg - "Holy moly"
Which of The Godfather films has won the most Oscars?
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III
None of them won an Oscar
According to Hollywood folklore, why are the Academy Awards also called "Oscars"?
Because the first President of the Academy was called Oscar
Because the man that designed the statuette was called Oscar

Because Oscar means "spear of the Gods" and the Academy are the 'Gods' of Hollywood
Because an Academy employee said that the statuette looked like her Uncle Oscar
Which animated film was the first of its kind to be nominated for the Best Picture award?
The Lion King
Wall-E

Beauty and the Beast
Toy Story
Which actress has won the most Academy Awards?
Katharine Hepburn
Judi Dench

Meryl Streep
Ingrid Bergman
Which organisation is responsible for giving the Oscars each year?
Motion Picture Association
American Society of Cinematographers

American Film Institute
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
