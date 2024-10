HALLOWEEN IS JUST around the corner and you may be seeking some hex-tra nostalgia.

Whether it’s carving out time for the pumpkin patch or goblin up your trick or treating yield, it’s time to get in the spirit.

Maybe you couldn’t scare less about the parties and would rather a night in. We’ve got some questions about Halloween throwback films you could add to your spooky season watchlist.

Take the quiz and let us know how you boo.

In The Addams Family (1991), one of the characters is a live disembodied hand. What’s it called? Alamy Hand Thing

It Cousin In Hocus Pocus (1993), teenager Max accidentally frees a coven of witches. In which vessel do the children later attempt to burn the witches alive? A pottery kiln An airfryer

A crock pot A very fancy Aga Range Cooker In a 1988 film, a dying serial killer nicknamed Chucky performs voodoo to transfer his soul into a talking doll. What is the name of the film franchise? Alamy The Creepy Doll Serial Killer Kid

Playtime Child’s Play Which Friends star appeared as Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise? Alamy Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow Maggie Wheeler In Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), a group of teenagers are tormented by a dream-haunting villain. What’s the villain's name? Alamy Jason Voorhees Michael Myers

Freddy Kreuger Ferris Bueller IT (2017) was the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Who is the author of the book on which it’s based? Alamy Stephen King Bram Stoker

Shirley Jackson Mary Shelley In the 1976 horror Carrie, which of these magic abilities does Carrie possess? Alamy Invisibility Shapeshifting

Telekinesis Turning into a pumpkin How many movies in the Paranormal Activity franchise have there been to date? Alamy 4 7

9 12 Which of these films was the first in the horror genre to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars? Alamy The Conjuring The Shining

The Platform The Exorcist In The Ring (2002), how many days do people have after watching the video tape before they're killed? Alamy 3 5

7 13 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Hallow-QUEEN You are an expert in Halloween movie trivia! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Boo Buff You love Halloween movies and know lots about them! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Déja boo? You remember some Halloween movies, but need to think more scarefully. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! No tricks, no treats You should really carve out more time to work on your Halloween movie trivia. Share your result: Share