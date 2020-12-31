#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 December 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember 2010?

A lot of big news events happened this year, but how well do you remember it?

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago 7,886 Views 2 Comments
BETWEEN A GLOBAL recession, a forced pause on air travel, and a series of embarrassing slip-ups from Fianna Fáil in government, you’d be forgiven for thinking this quiz is about the year just gone.

But it seems as if history has repeated itself in 2020, which had some unusual parallels to 2010.

That should hopefully make things easier for you as you go about seeing how much you can remember from ten years ago…

A LOT of things happened in this year. Which one did not?
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill
Aung San Suu Kyi was released from house arrest in Burma

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married
A guy slipped on some ice in an RTÉ news report
Which soccer team withdrew from the African Cup of Nations after being involved in a terrorist attack in Angola?
Egypt
Togo

South Africa
Angola
Astronomy Ireland’s website crashed in February after what happened?
A total eclipse
A meteoroid exploded over Ireland

A UFO was sighted by Aer Lingus pilots
A number of blackouts across the country made the stars more visible
Which TD resigned from the Dáil after just nine months?
Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher
Ivor Callelly

John O’Donoghue
George Lee
Pubs were allowed to open on Good Friday in Ireland for the first time in the history of the State. Why?
To allow Ireland fans to drink at a soccer international in the Aviva Stadium
To allow GAA officials to drink after a delayed Congress

To allow horse racing fans to drink at the Irish Grand National
To allow Leinster and Munster fans to drink at a rugby match in Thomond Park
An Icelandic volcano erupted and wreaked havoc on air travel across Europe. But what was the volcano called?
Eyjafjallajökull
Öræfajökull

Snæfellsjökull
Grímsvötn
Which app had its first (test) posts this year?
Facebook
Instagram

Twitter
Snapchat
A diplomat from which country was expelled from Ireland as punishment for that country's misuse of forged Irish passports in an assassination plot?
Turkey
Iran

Russia
Israel
Taoiseach Brian Cowen gave an infamous early-morning radio interview to RTÉ which led to much discussion about how he had sounded under the influence of alcohol or hungover. Where had he been the night before?
A Fianna Fáil think-in
The Fianna Fáil Árd Fheis

The Galway Races
Celebrating after the All Ireland final
And finally, in which month did Eurozone countries agree to a rescue package for Ireland from the European Financial Stability Facility?
August
September

October
November
