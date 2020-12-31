Quiz: How well do you remember 2010?

BETWEEN A GLOBAL recession, a forced pause on air travel, and a series of embarrassing slip-ups from Fianna Fáil in government, you’d be forgiven for thinking this quiz is about the year just gone.

But it seems as if history has repeated itself in 2020, which had some unusual parallels to 2010.

That should hopefully make things easier for you as you go about seeing how much you can remember from ten years ago…

A LOT of things happened in this year. Which one did not? The Deepwater Horizon oil spill Aung San Suu Kyi was released from house arrest in Burma

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married A guy slipped on some ice in an RTÉ news report Which soccer team withdrew from the African Cup of Nations after being involved in a terrorist attack in Angola? Egypt Togo

South Africa Angola Astronomy Ireland’s website crashed in February after what happened? A total eclipse A meteoroid exploded over Ireland

A UFO was sighted by Aer Lingus pilots A number of blackouts across the country made the stars more visible Which TD resigned from the Dáil after just nine months? Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher Ivor Callelly

John O’Donoghue George Lee Pubs were allowed to open on Good Friday in Ireland for the first time in the history of the State. Why? To allow Ireland fans to drink at a soccer international in the Aviva Stadium To allow GAA officials to drink after a delayed Congress

To allow horse racing fans to drink at the Irish Grand National To allow Leinster and Munster fans to drink at a rugby match in Thomond Park An Icelandic volcano erupted and wreaked havoc on air travel across Europe. But what was the volcano called? Eyjafjallajökull Öræfajökull

Snæfellsjökull Grímsvötn Which app had its first (test) posts this year? Facebook Instagram

Twitter Snapchat A diplomat from which country was expelled from Ireland as punishment for that country's misuse of forged Irish passports in an assassination plot? Turkey Iran

Russia Israel Taoiseach Brian Cowen gave an infamous early-morning radio interview to RTÉ which led to much discussion about how he had sounded under the influence of alcohol or hungover. Where had he been the night before? A Fianna Fáil think-in The Fianna Fáil Árd Fheis

The Galway Races Celebrating after the All Ireland final And finally, in which month did Eurozone countries agree to a rescue package for Ireland from the European Financial Stability Facility? August September

