IT WAS THE dawn of a new Millennium. The year 2000 gave us a lot more than a new century though, with no shortage of historic (and forgotten) news stories.

But how well do you recall the year’s events?

The year kicked off with the Millennium celebration and RTÉ had over 14 hours of programming on 31 December 1999, but who presented the final leg of the countdown to midnight? Gay Byrne, Miriam O'Callaghan and Gerry Ryan Pat Kenny, Liz Bonnin and Joe Duffy

Derek Mooney, Áine Lawlor and Dave Fanning Bill O'Herlihy, John Giles and Eamon Dunphy This year was a Leap Year True False Which film won Best Picture at the Oscars? American Beauty The Green Mile

Gladiator Erin Brockovich Which US President visited Ireland in December? Bill Clinton George Bush Sr

George W Bush Ronald Reagan In July, the Intoxicating Liquor Act came into effect and abolished "holy hour". What was this? A 'happy hour' on Sunday afternoons when pubs sold alcohol at discount prices after Mass Off-licence opening hours before 12pm

The mandatory closure of pubs between 2pm and 4pm on Sundays A time of the night after 1am when only spirits could be sold in pubs (the 'holy' was ironic) Which games console made its debut this year? Playstation 1 Xbox

Nintendo Gamecube Sega Dreamcast Which infamous institution in Northern Ireland closed in September? Northern Bank The Maze Prison

Windsor Park The Stormont Assembly In which city were the Olympic Games held? Melbourne Perth

Sydney Canberra The Irish version of which popular quiz show, fronted by Gay Byrne, made its debut this year? Countdown Fifteen to One

The Weakest Link Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The US presidential election was contested by George W. Bush and which candidate? Al Gore John Kerry

