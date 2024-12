IRISH ACTORS STAYED booked and busy this year, starring in blockbuster films and shows across the world.

Among veteran actors such as Cillian Murphy, Colin Farrell, and Saoirse Ronan, were newer stars like Barry Keoghan and Nicola Coughlan.

Have you been keeping up with what they’ve been up to? There’s only one way to find out.

Michael Fassbender appeared in which Irish film this year, written by the Belfast rap trio of the same name? Alamy Scalp Earlobe

Ankle Kneecap Barry Keoghan will star in a dark Irish drama thriller to be released in Ireland in February. What is it called? Alamy Bird Bring Them Down

The Immortal Man Saltburn Who directed Gladiator II, in which Paul Mescal starred? Alamy Stephen Spielberg Robert Falcon Scott

Ridley Scott James Cameron Saoirse Ronan starred in The Outrun, which follows the true story of a woman's struggles with and recovery from alcoholism. What month was it released? Alamy September October

November December Cillian Murphy plays a coal merchant in the film Small Things Like These. What main theme does the film explore? Alamy Rural Ireland Magdalene laundries

The War of Independence Irish schools in 1985 Nicola Coughlan's star continued to rise with the release of the third season of Bridgerton, but she also featured in the comedy film Seize Them! Which of these actors were not in the film? Alamy Alamy Aimee Lou Wood Alamy James Acaster

Alamy Jessica Hynes Alamy Claudia Jessie Peter Coonan starred in King Frankie, playing a Dublin taxi driver. The film picks up after which incident? Frankie's mother dies Frankie's father dies

Frankie robs a shop Frankie flees the scene of a car accident Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit starred in which show based on a Jilly Cooper novel? Alamy Rivals Pandora

How to Stay Married Love and Other Heartaches In HBO's The Penguin, Colin Farrell transforms into the character of Oz Cobb. In which fictional city does his character reside? Alamy Keystone City Smallville

Blüdhaven Gotham City The second season of Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters premiered in November. Sharon Horgan reprised her role as Eva, one of the sisters in question. What's Eva's surname? Alamy Lurgan Shaw

Garvey O'Toole Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Film buff Like Scorsese, you're a true film lover Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Film fan You've been keeping up Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Casual cinephile You're not too invested in what the nation's actors have been up to Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Film avoidant Have you watched anything this year? Share your result: Share