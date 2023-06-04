Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: Can you tell where these Irish beaches are?
Let’s test your knowledge…
1 hour ago

WELL, THIS WEEK may have marked the first time in a while that many have headed to beaches across Ireland as we’ve had the bout of good weather. 

From Keem Bay to Killiney, Burrow Beach to Banna Strand, there are plenty of stunning spots across the isle. 

So, let’s test your knowledge… 

Can you tell where these Irish beaches are?

Which Dublin beach is this?
Google Street View
Dollymount
Loughshinny

Portmarnock
Seapoint
Where's this?
Shutterstock
Silver Strand
Rosslare Strand

Curracloe
Brittas Bay
Where in Cork is this?
Google Street View
Kinsale
Youghal

Cobh
Barleycove
And which Mayo beach is this?
Shutterstock
Old Head
Keem Beach

Keel Beach
Mulranny
Where’s this?
Donabate
Rush

Malahide
Skerries
Where in Northern Ireland is this?
Shutterstock
Helen's Bay
Newcastle

Benone
Portstewart Strand
This Kerry beach is…
Google Street View
Dingle
Banna

Ballybunion
Sneem
Where’s this?
Google Street View
Dog's Bay
Mannin Bay

Gurteen Bay
Renvyle
And this?
Shutterstock
Inis Óirr
Árainn Mhór

Trá an Dóilín
An Trá Mór
And finally, where can this beach be found in Clare?
Shutterstock
Lahinch
Kilkee

Fanore
Spanish Point
Answer all the questions to see your result!
