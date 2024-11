NOW IN ITS nineteenth year, the An Post Book Awards are due to be announced next Wednesday, 27 November.

The awards’ aim is to ‘celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible’, and voting for these awards is down to the public. You can view those shortlisted for the twenty categories here.

So today we’re quizzing you: How much do you know about these Irish books?

In 2023, the Irish-authored novel Prophet Song won the prestigious Booker Prize. What was the name of the author? Alamy Frank McCourt Colm Tóibín

John McManus Paul Lynch Irish author Edna O'Brien's novel The Country Girls was initially banned by the Irish Censorship Board and later acclaimed. What year was it published? Alamy 1948 1955

1960 1968 Which of James Joyce's books led to the creation of Bloomsday, a day celebrated on 16 June? Alamy Ulysses Dubliners

Finnegans Wake The Dead In which of Roddy Doyle's novels do a group of friends form a soul band in Dublin? Alamy Oh, Play That Thing The Snapper

A Star Called Henry The Commitments When Sally Rooney's latest novel hit the shelves earlier this year, queues of massive proportions formed outside book shops across the country. What is it called? Alamy Arpeggio Intermezzo

Crescendo Allegro What is the name of the main character in Johnathon Swift's novel, Gulliver's Travels? Alamy Lemuel Gulliver Leopold Gulliver

Leonard Gulliver Leon Gulliver Which of these quotes is NOT in Anne Enright's Booker Prize winning novel, The Gathering? Alamy “Her past is behind her, her future is of little concern. She moves towards the grave, at her own speed.” “Because a mother's love is God's greatest joke.”

“It's not that I think about him constantly, he is my way of thinking. His mind is my compass, his eyes my only mirror.” “I do not think we remember our family in any real sense. We live in them instead." In which piece of work by Oscar Wilde does the quote, “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars," appear? Alamy The Picture of Dorian Gray The Star-Child

The Selfish Giant Lady Windermere's Fan Author Tana French is known for her crime-thriller series of novels, the Dublin Murder Squad. There are six books in the series. Which is the first? Alamy The Likeness In The Woods

The Secret Place The Trespasser Claire Keegan's novel, Small Things Like These, was recently adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy. What is Murphy's character's job in the book? Alamy A coal miner A cattle farmer

