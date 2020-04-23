This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know Irish festivals?

Many festivals won’t get a runout this year – so reminisce about them with this quiz instead.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,810 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082054
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

FESTIVALS ARE AN inherent part of Irish culture. And we’re not just talking about the big musical events.

Irish festivals range from showcasing the best of our food and arts, to our farming skills and matchmaking abilities.

Sadly, many of these events won’t take place this year because of you-know-what. But reminisce about them by testing your knowledge of different Irish festivals before they gloriously return in 2021.

Which Irish festival happens first in the calendar year?
First Fortnight
Temple Bar Tradfest

Ballincollig Winter Music Festival
St Patrick's Festival
Which Irish 'festival' is the oldest?
The Community Games
Dublin Theatre Festival

Seachtain na Gaeilge
The Rose of Tralee
As part of his visit to Ireland in 1979, Pope John Paul II celebrated mass at which festival's venue?
Live at the Marquee
Galway Races

Electric Picnic
Slane
Which racecourse is home to the Irish Grand National?
Ballybrit
Fairyhouse

Punchestown
Leopardstown
How many editions of the Rose of Tralee have there been?
41
51

61
71
In what month does the National Ploughing Championships traditionally take place?
June
July

August
September
Where was the Fleadh Ceoil held last year?
Ennis
Drogheda

Sligo
Mullingar
Which town hosts what is claimed to be the world’s biggest offline dating festival every year?
Bundoran
Castleblayney

Lisdoonvarna
Tramore
What food is celebrated in an annual festival held on the last weekend of September in Galway?
Oysters
Salmon

Beef
Baked Beans
And finally, which Kerry town does the annual Puck Fair take place in?
Kenmare
Killarney

Killorglin
Kilgarvan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Baaad
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie