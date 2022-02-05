Quiz: Which Irish flower is this?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SPRING HAS SPRUNG (depending on which calendar you ask).
It’s the time of year when new flowers start to bloom. For environmentalists, it’s another reminder of the nature that needs to be protected.
As the climate crisis worsens, a rapidly increasing number of plant (and animal) species are becoming extinct.
It’s nearly three years since Ireland declared a climate and biodiversity emergency.
The Taoiseach said this week that he plans to bring a proposal to Cabinet to form a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity “shortly”.
In the spirit of biodiversity, can you identify these flowers that grow in Ireland?
