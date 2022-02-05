#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Quiz: Which Irish flower is this?

By Lauren Boland Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 10:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPRING HAS SPRUNG (depending on which calendar you ask).

It’s the time of year when new flowers start to bloom. For environmentalists, it’s another reminder of the nature that needs to be protected. 

As the climate crisis worsens, a rapidly increasing number of plant (and animal) species are becoming extinct.

It’s nearly three years since Ireland declared a climate and biodiversity emergency.

The Taoiseach said this week that he plans to bring a proposal to Cabinet to form a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity “shortly”. 

In the spirit of biodiversity, can you identify these flowers that grow in Ireland?

What’s this flower called?
Alamy
Wild clary
Bog raspberry

Marguerite daisy
Rock rose
How about this one?
Alamy
Cowslips
Gardenia

Hyacinth
Magnolia
This one’s a bit too easy. You know it’s a buttercup - what’s it called in Irish?
Alamy
Bláth Bonn
Chupa Im

Coirean Coilleach
Fearbán Féir
What kind of insect is this orchid named for?
Alamy
Bee
Butterfly
You might know this plant by one (or both) of its two names. It’s called Woody Nightshade, and what else?
Alamy
Sweetberry
Bluebutter

Bittersweet
Smoky citric
This is an aster - but what’s it’s full name?
Alamy
Moon aster
Star aster

Tree aster
Sea aster
You might think it’s pink, but what colour is this campion called?
Alamy
Pink. Has to be.
Red

Purple
Orange
What about this clover?
Alamy
Violet
Red again

Fuschia
Surely it’s pink this time
Can you guess this flower’s name?
Alamy
Calendula officinalis
Winter jasmine

Tiger lily
Marsh cinquefoil
Last one - what’s this called?
Alamy
Blackthorn
Tulip

Hydrangea
Snapdragon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You're this daisy
Not your best
Alamy
You scored out of !
You're this sunflower
Smile!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Rose
You're the belle of the ball - or the garden
