THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS were unveiled on Thursday with Ireland snagging only one nomination – Best Editing, which Belfast-born screen editor Nick Emerson secured for the Vatican thriller Conclave.

It’s in sharp contrast to last year’s awards, where numerous Irish actors and productions swept up nominations across an array of categories.

Advertisement

While we mourn what could have been, we’re taking you back to the glory days: How much do you know about Irish Oscar successes?

Cork actor Cillian Murphy won his first Oscar last year. What film did he win for? Alamy Small Things Like These Kensuke's Kingdom

Oppenheimer A Quiet Place Part II Saoirse Ronan has previously been nominated for four Oscar awards. Which of these films was she NOT nominated for? Alamy The Lovely Bones Little Women

Ladybird Atonement 2023 had the first ever nomination for an Irish language film in the Academy Awards. What was it called? Caca Millis An Cailín Ciúin

Cré na Cille Kneecap Colin Farrell has received how many Oscar nominations throughout his career? Alamy One Three

Five Six Which of these Irish people have NOT won an Oscar? Alamy Richard Baneham Alamy Kenneth Branagh

Alamy Benjamin Cleary Alamy Brendan Gleeson Black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations in 2023, making it the most nominated Irish film at the awards ever. The record was previously held by In The Name Of The Father - how many nominations did it have? Alamy Four Five

Six Seven Director and screenplay writer Martin McDonagh is the only Irish director to have more than one nomination for Best Picture. Most recently, he was nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin. What film was he first nominated for? The Imitation Game Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Whiplash Nick Emerson has been nominated for Best Editing at the awards this year for his work on Conclave. In 2023, Irishman Johnathan Redmond was nominated for the same award for which film? Alamy Top Gun: Maverick Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis Tár Which famed Irish playwright picked up Ireland's first screenwriting Oscar in 1939? Alamy George Bernard Shaw Oscar Wilde

Samuel Beckett William Butler Yeats How many Irish citizens have won an Oscar for a lead performance? Alamy Eight Six

Four Two Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Daniel Day-Lewis Ireland's most successful Academy Award nominee Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Cillian Murphy A win is a win Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Saoirse Ronan So close to victory, but missing out Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Kneecap Kneecap missed out this year - and so have you Share your result: Share