Quiz: How well do you know your venomous creatures?

Let’s test your knowledge of the world’s poisonous animals.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 8:00 PM
57 minutes ago 4,971 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725689

IRISHMAN JOHN PAUL Lennon hit headlines this week after placing a small, blue-ringed octopus on his arm while travelling through Australia with friends.

Little did the 24-year-old know that the aquatic creature was deadly poisonous. 

The blue-ringed octopus carries enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes. It’s venom, tetrodotoxin, is 1,000 times more deadly than cyanide.

With Lennon’s lucky escape fresh on our minds, let’s test your knowledge of the world’s venomous and poisonous creatures. 

This aquatic creature is famously dangerous due to its potent venom. What's its name?
Lion's Mane Jellyfish
Squid Jellyfish

Portuguese Man-O-War
Box Jellyfish
In 25 July 1955, American Pastor George Went Hensley, a popular proponent of Pentecostalism, died after being bitten by which venomous snake?
A 12-foot long King Cobra
A 5-foot long Viper

An 8-foot long Rattlesnake
A 2-foot long Adder
The Spur-winged goose carries the poison cantharidin in its feathers due to its diet of...
Deathstalker scorpions
Blister beetles

Cane toads
Aftershock
If ingested by a human, venom from a Cane toad causes what?
Rapid heartbeat, salivation and convulsions
Vascular swelling and headaches

Palpitations, nose bleeds, sweating and paralysis
Instant heart failure and vertigo
In The Simpsons, Homer eat poisonous Puffer fish at a sushi restaurant. By what name is the dish popularly known in Japan?
Tofu
Kaki

Unagi
Fugu
The Cone snail may look harmless and yet it's one of the ocean's deadliest creatures. How does it kill its prey?
It lures its prey into coral and uses the venom stored in its shell to kill it.
It shoots a needle-like protrusion from its mouth and stings its prey.

It emits a scent from its body which causes instant paralyses.
It carries a very small vial of poison everywhere it goes.
This eight-legged critter ejects a venom capable of destroying human tissue if infected. What its name?
Brown mamba spider
Brown recluse spider

Brown widow spider
Brown Daddy Long Legs
Which furry North American animal is immune to venom from snake bites?
Badger
Opossum

Beaver
Armadillo
In 2010, six Pacific islanders died and more than 90 others were taken seriously ill after they ate what poisonous substance?
Fried Deathstalker scorpions
BBQ-d rattlesnake

Boiled Cone snails
Hawksbill turtle meat
And finally, complete this quote from Mean Girls' Cady Heron... "When you get bit by a snake, you have to..."
"...suck out all the venom, that’s what I had to do, suck all the venom out of my life."
"...kill the snake."

"...suck out all the poison, that’s what I had to do, suck all the poison out of my life."
"...give FOUR to Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Well done!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Good job!
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

