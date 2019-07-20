Quiz: How well do you know your venomous creatures?

IRISHMAN JOHN PAUL Lennon hit headlines this week after placing a small, blue-ringed octopus on his arm while travelling through Australia with friends.

Little did the 24-year-old know that the aquatic creature was deadly poisonous.

The blue-ringed octopus carries enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes. It’s venom, tetrodotoxin, is 1,000 times more deadly than cyanide.

With Lennon’s lucky escape fresh on our minds, let’s test your knowledge of the world’s venomous and poisonous creatures.