FOR MANY PEOPLE it’s not officially Christmas time until you’ve sat down to watch A Muppet Christmas Carol.

Let’s test how well you really know it…

At the start of the movie, what are Gonzo and Rizzo selling? Singing vegetables Apples

Chickens Fish Who plays Ebenezer Scrooge? PA Michael Caine PA Jack Nicholson

PA Gene Hackman PA Anthony Hopkins Scrooge’s bookkeepers are... Rabbits Mice

Pigeons Rats Name Scrooge's first employer... Fonziwig Fozziwig

Fussiwig Fessiwig What's the first thing the Ghost of Christmas Present says to Scrooge? "Get in here." "We shall go out into the world!"

"I am the Ghost of Christmas Present." "Come in and know me better, man." Aside from Tiny Tim, what are the names of Bob and Emily Crachit’s other children? Peter, Betty and Kate Peter, Belinda and Betina

Fred, Clara and Lucy John, Fran and Mary The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come shows Scrooge a group of insects talking about stealing items from his house. Which of these did they not steal? His blanket His bed curtains

His shoes His mother of pearl collar buttons How many shillings does Scrooge give Bean Bunny for buying him the turkey on Christmas morning? 3 4

5 6 What does Beaker give Scrooge in return for his generous donation to their charity? A hat His scarf

His gloves A kiss "With a loving guarantee, that even if we part..." - What comes next? "I will sail a friendly course, a friendly chart." "Every night will end and every day will start."

"With a loving guarantee, that even if we part..." - What comes next? "I will sail a friendly course, a friendly chart." "Every night will end and every day will start."

"On a sea of love and a thankful heart." "I will hold you close with a thankful heart."

You scored out of ! You're Scrooge - at the end of the film "I will live my life in the past, the present, and the future."

You scored out of ! You're Tiny Tim! "God bless us, everyone."

You scored out of ! You're Rizzo "Boy, that's scary stuff! Should we be worried about the kids in the audience?"

You scored out of ! You're Scrooge - at the start of the film "They had better do it, and decrease the surplus population."