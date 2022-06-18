#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about Paul McCartney?

The ex-Beatle has been making music since he was 14.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,968 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5791257

PAUL MCCARTNEY, FORMER member of the Beatles (you might have heard of them) has turned 80 today.

The rocker has released 24 albums outside of his 12 with the Beatles, and has been dubbed the most successful songwriter of all time by the Guinness book of World Records.

Today we’re asking you: how well do you know Paul McCartney?

Like most of his Beatles bandmates, McCartney has some Irish blood in him. Before moving to Liverpool where was his maternal grandfather from?
Kildare
Monaghan

Mayo
Down
65 years ago next month, Paul met John Lennon for the first time and played guitar for him before later joining John's band, and the rest is history. Where did they meet?
A church
A Chuck Berry concert

The Cavern Club
On holiday
Which of these IS NOT an alter ego associated with Paul?
MPL Communications
The Walrus
Billy Shears

The quiet Beatle
Paul Ramon
One of Paul's songs from the Beatles' White Album, 'Martha My Dear' is about ...?
His mother
His girlfriend

Marijuana
His dog
Which of these details led to the famous urban legend that Paul had died and been replaced by a lookalike?
Rolling Stone
He had a new scar
He didn't wear shoes on the Abbey Road album cover

He started to play guitar with his right hand instead of his left
The Beatles stopped touring and public appearances.
You've heard of his iconic hits like 'Hey Jude' and 'Yesterday', but which of these songs, which is widely considered to be one of the worst Beatles songs, was by Paul?
Revolution No. 9
Everybody's Trying to be my Baby

Sour Milk Sea
Maxwell's Silver Hammer
What was the name of the song banned by the BBC in 1972 that was the debut single of Paul's band Wings?
DPA/PA Images
A Nation Once Again
Give Ireland back to the Irish

Sunday Bloody Sunday
Men Behind the Wire
A multi-instrumentalist, Paul has often played every instrument on some of his songs - including on one of these four albums, which one?
McCartney
Ram

Red Rose Speedway
Let It Be
What condition did Paul have in order to agree to appear on the Simpsons episode 'Lisa the Vegetarian' in 1995?
His wife Linda could make a cameo too.
Lisa Simpson had to remain vegetarian

One of his songs would be played
He could recommend a recipe for lentil soup
Which actor appeared on the album cover of the Wings' 'Band on the Run'?
Clive Arroswmtih
Christopher Lee
Dustin Hoffman

Barbara Streisand
Alec Guinness
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Maybe I'm Amazed
Not Too Many People could get a score this good!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
You must have gotten by with a little help from your friends
You're Getting Better though, maybe try again Another Day!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Fool on the Hill
Have you ever listened to music before?
You scored out of !

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

