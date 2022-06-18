Quiz: How much do you know about Paul McCartney?

PAUL MCCARTNEY, FORMER member of the Beatles (you might have heard of them) has turned 80 today.

The rocker has released 24 albums outside of his 12 with the Beatles, and has been dubbed the most successful songwriter of all time by the Guinness book of World Records.

Today we’re asking you: how well do you know Paul McCartney?

Advertisement

Like most of his Beatles bandmates, McCartney has some Irish blood in him. Before moving to Liverpool where was his maternal grandfather from? Kildare Monaghan

Mayo Down 65 years ago next month, Paul met John Lennon for the first time and played guitar for him before later joining John's band, and the rest is history. Where did they meet? A church A Chuck Berry concert

The Cavern Club On holiday Which of these IS NOT an alter ego associated with Paul? MPL Communications The Walrus Billy Shears

The quiet Beatle Paul Ramon One of Paul's songs from the Beatles' White Album, 'Martha My Dear' is about ...? His mother His girlfriend

Marijuana His dog Which of these details led to the famous urban legend that Paul had died and been replaced by a lookalike? Rolling Stone He had a new scar He didn't wear shoes on the Abbey Road album cover

He started to play guitar with his right hand instead of his left The Beatles stopped touring and public appearances. You've heard of his iconic hits like 'Hey Jude' and 'Yesterday', but which of these songs, which is widely considered to be one of the worst Beatles songs, was by Paul? Revolution No. 9 Everybody's Trying to be my Baby

Sour Milk Sea Maxwell's Silver Hammer What was the name of the song banned by the BBC in 1972 that was the debut single of Paul's band Wings? DPA/PA Images A Nation Once Again Give Ireland back to the Irish

Sunday Bloody Sunday Men Behind the Wire A multi-instrumentalist, Paul has often played every instrument on some of his songs - including on one of these four albums, which one? McCartney Ram

Red Rose Speedway Let It Be What condition did Paul have in order to agree to appear on the Simpsons episode 'Lisa the Vegetarian' in 1995? His wife Linda could make a cameo too. Lisa Simpson had to remain vegetarian

One of his songs would be played He could recommend a recipe for lentil soup Which actor appeared on the album cover of the Wings' 'Band on the Run'? Clive Arroswmtih Christopher Lee Dustin Hoffman

Barbara Streisand Alec Guinness Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Maybe I'm Amazed Not Too Many People could get a score this good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You must have gotten by with a little help from your friends You're Getting Better though, maybe try again Another Day! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fool on the Hill Have you ever listened to music before? Share your result: Share