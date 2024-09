SAOIRSE RONAN HAS entered the race for next year’s Oscars.

The Outrun, which will be released later this month, sees the Irish actress playing a young woman struggling to recover from addiction.

The film – and Ronan’s performance – have been highly praised by critics, and the role could be the one that finally sees her win the biggest award in Hollywood.

She has become one of the biggest film stars in the world, playing a variety of characters and accumulating four Oscar nominations before she turned 30.

But how well do you know her?

Saoirse Ronan is from Co Carlow, but where was she born? Alamy Dublin Donegal

New York London In which of these RTÉ dramas did she make her television debut? Alamy Ballykissangel The Clinic

Fair City Love/Hate How old was she when she received her first Oscar nomination? Alamy 13 17

21 25 For which of these films did Saoirse Ronan NOT receive an Oscar nomination? Alamy Atonement Alamy Brooklyn

Alamy The Lovely Bones Alamy Lady Bird In a 2011 thriller, she played a teenager raised in the wilderness to become a perfect assassin. What was her character's name, and the film's name? Alamy Lucy Alice

Morgan Hanna She played Mary Queen of Scots in the 2018 biopic. But who starred opposite her as Queen Elizabeth I? Alamy Cate Blanchett Margot Robbie

Kate Winslet Emma Stone Which of these directors has Saoirse Ronan never worked with? Alamy Christopher Nolan Alamy Peter Jackson

Alamy Wes Anderson Alamy Greta Gerwig She famously starred in the music video for Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl, but which of these other artists did Saoirse Ronan also appear in a music video for? Ed Sheeran/YouTube Taylor Swift Niall Horan

Coldplay Hozier The actress got married earlier this summer. Which of these actors did she wed? Alamy Josh O'Connor Alamy Callum Turner

Alamy Barry Keoghan Alamy Jack Lowden Finally, which March sister did she play in the 2019 screen adaptation of Little Women? Alamy Meg Jo

