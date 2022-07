IT’S JULY.

With the weather finally starting to pick up a bit, summer is in the air.

It’s as good a time as any to put on a few tunes. While you’re at it, test yourself – how well do you know these songs about July?

Advertisement

In The Irish Rover, The Pogues set sail from the sweet cove of Cork on the fourth of July - which year? Alamy 1806 1866

1926 1956 Which Cyrus musician has a song called July? Miley Cyrus Noah Cyrus

Trace Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus In Nina Simone's July Tree, which other month does she mention? Alamy April May

June August Which of these Irish groups has a song called 4th of July with no lyrics? U2 The Cranberries

Kodaline The Corrs True or false: The Prince song that opens with a line about pasta simmering on the stove is set in (and named after) July Alamy True False When did Irish singer Mundy release his song July? 1996 1998

2000 2002 Which Lana Del Rey song mentions “hot summer nights, mid-July”? Alamy Summertime Sadness Honeymoon

Off To The Races Young and Beautiful Which of these is a line in a Lady Gaga song? Hold my hand til’ July ends Does July need a sky of blue?

July charts on the radio No matter lightning or thunder, July flooding under True or false: The Decemberists have a song called July, July Alamy True False In Mariah Carey’s Fourth of July… It was sunrise on the Fourth of July It was high time on the Fourth of July

It was twilight on the Fourth of July It was midnight on the Fourth of July Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Not your best You're as far from July as it gets Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Not too bad You're more of an autumn Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Well done! You've got that summer spirit Share your result: Share