Quiz: How well do you know your famous public apologies?

Matthew Perry apologised to a famous actor earlier this year for the following comment: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but ______ _______ still walks among us?” Alamy Alamy Alamy

Alamy Alamy

Which world leader had to apologise in 2019 for wearing blackface at a party back in 2001? Alamy Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson Alamy Former German chancellor Angela Merkel

Alamy Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi Alamy Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau

Which famous golfer said this in 2010 after it emerged he had been having an affair? "I want to say to each of you, simply, and directly, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in." Alamy Alamy Sergio Garcia Alamy Phil Mickelson

Alamy Tiger Woods Alamy Rory McIlroy

Will Smith apologised publicly for slapping the host of the Academy Awards last year after they made a joke about his wife. But which famous Rock was the host who took the hit? Alamy Shutterstock Kid Rock Shutterstock Chris Rock

Shutterstock The Rock Alamy Rock Hudson

Which of these US presidents apologised for having an affair while in office after famously saying "I did not have sexual relations with that woman"? Shutterstock Shutterstock Jimmy Carter Barrack Obama

Shutterstock George W. Bush Shutterstock Bill Clinton

Which oil company's apology for the disastrous Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico did the boys at South Park parody in 2010? Youtube screenshot ExxonMobil Shell

BP (British Petroleum) Chevron

Which actor said this to Jay Leno after being arrested for soliciting a Hollywood sex worker in 1995? "You know in life what's a good thing to do and a what's a bad thing, and I did a bad thing. And there you have it." Shutterstock Shutterstock Eddie Murphy Shutterstock Robert Downey Jr.

Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan Shutterstock Hugh Grant

Earlier this year, which prominent Irish politician issued an apology after saying they worked as an intern at a time when some parents would have had “cause for concern” about what would happen to interns in Washington? Alamy Alamy Leo Varadkar Alamy Eamon Ryan

Alamy Mary Lou McDonald Alamy Michael D Higgins

Which famous actor made this apology in 2006? "I want to apologize specifically to everyone in the Jewish community for the vitriolic and harmful words that I said to a law enforcement officer the night I was arrested on a DUI charge." Alamy Drew Barrymore Alamy Mel Gibson

Alamy Bruce Willis Alamy Jennifer Aniston