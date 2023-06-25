Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 25 June 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Test your knowledge
Quiz: How well do you know your famous public apologies?
Sorry world.
10.7k
9
1 hour ago

SORRY IS SO often the hardest word but this week has seen two fairly high-profile public apologies – one from DJ Dave fanning and another from President Michael D Higgins

So, with all this contrition in the air, it seems a good time to to test your knowledge of these famous public apologies.

Matthew Perry apologised to a famous actor earlier this year for the following comment: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but ______ _______ still walks among us?”
Alamy
Alamy
Alamy

Alamy
Alamy
Which world leader had to apologise in 2019 for wearing blackface at a party back in 2001?
Alamy
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson
Alamy
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel

Alamy
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi
Alamy
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Which famous golfer said this in 2010 after it emerged he had been having an affair? "I want to say to each of you, simply, and directly, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in."
Alamy
Alamy
Sergio Garcia
Alamy
Phil Mickelson

Alamy
Tiger Woods
Alamy
Rory McIlroy
Will Smith apologised publicly for slapping the host of the Academy Awards last year after they made a joke about his wife. But which famous Rock was the host who took the hit?
Alamy
Shutterstock
Kid Rock
Shutterstock
Chris Rock

Shutterstock
The Rock
Alamy
Rock Hudson
Which of these US presidents apologised for having an affair while in office after famously saying "I did not have sexual relations with that woman"?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Jimmy Carter
Barrack Obama

Shutterstock
George W. Bush
Shutterstock
Bill Clinton
Which oil company's apology for the disastrous Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico did the boys at South Park parody in 2010?
Youtube screenshot
ExxonMobil
Shell

BP (British Petroleum)
Chevron
Which actor said this to Jay Leno after being arrested for soliciting a Hollywood sex worker in 1995? "You know in life what's a good thing to do and a what's a bad thing, and I did a bad thing. And there you have it."
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Eddie Murphy
Shutterstock
Robert Downey Jr.

Shutterstock
Pierce Brosnan
Shutterstock
Hugh Grant
Earlier this year, which prominent Irish politician issued an apology after saying they worked as an intern at a time when some parents would have had “cause for concern” about what would happen to interns in Washington?
Alamy
Alamy
Leo Varadkar
Alamy
Eamon Ryan

Alamy
Mary Lou McDonald
Alamy
Michael D Higgins
Which famous actor made this apology in 2006? "I want to apologize specifically to everyone in the Jewish community for the vitriolic and harmful words that I said to a law enforcement officer the night I was arrested on a DUI charge."
Alamy
Drew Barrymore
Alamy
Mel Gibson

Alamy
Bruce Willis
Alamy
Jennifer Aniston
Which famous rapper apologised to Taylor Swift after interrupting her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009?
Alamy
Alamy
Eminem
Alamy
50 Cent

Alamy
Jay-Z
Alamy
Kanye West
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     