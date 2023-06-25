Quiz: How well do you know your famous public apologies?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SORRY IS SO often the hardest word but this week has seen two fairly high-profile public apologies – one from DJ Dave fanning and another from President Michael D Higgins.
So, with all this contrition in the air, it seems a good time to to test your knowledge of these famous public apologies.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site