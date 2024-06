HELLO. IT’S OFFICIALLY June.

This is good news – because it means it’s definitely summer. But consider for a moment, what does this mean for ‘June’ as a month? It’s constantly overshadowed by summer. January has its own grim thing going on. September is the back-to-school, back to college month that brings in autumn. June should be the month that brings in summer, but it’s been a pretty nice May.

During May, there were reports of many people in Ireland saying “It feels summery out today!”. Another blow for June.

In honour of this month, we’re going to ask you what you know about things that happened in June, in Ireland.

(This reporter is not out of ideas, they are just passionate about calendar months).

Let's take it back in time to kick things off. St. John's Eve is a holiday that happens on the 23rd of June, that is likely leftover from pagan traditions. What is the name of the holiday in Cork? Pagan night Bonna night

Bonny night St John's night I am sorry to remind you about lockdown during the pandemic. Now that is over with, in June 2021 a hotly anticipated move was made by politicians in relation to social distancing rules, what was it? Pubs could stop doing €9 meals for each customer People could travel 10km from their homes

You could have 5 close contacts Outdoor hospitality was given the green light to resume The Bloomsday festival - celebrated by fans of Irish writer James Joyce worldwide - is on 16 June every year. What happened on that day in Joyce's life? It was the day Ulysses was first published It was the day he met his publisher Sylvia Beach

It was the day he first went walking with Nora Barnacle It was the day on which all the action in Finnegan's wake took place While we are on all things 'bloom', the first Bloom Festival Bord Bia put on was in 2007, but who opened it? Former President Mary McAleese Graham Norton

Then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern Then Minister for Agriculture and Food Mary Coughlan

Singer Mary Coughlan Last year we had the hottest June on record. Eek. What was the peak temperature recorded? 27.6°C in Co Clare 28.8°C in Co Carlow

29.3°C in Co Galway 30.4°C in Co. Dublin Francis Ledwidge was a famous Irish poet from Slane, Co Meath. He wrote a poem called 'June' that captured the essence of summer. He was known as the poet of which bird? Poet of the ravens Poet of the sparrows

Poet of the doves Poet of the blackbirds It was June when the single "C'est La Vie" from B*Witched hit the No 1 spot in the Irish charts - in what year? 2000 1997

1996 1998 In June 2007 Bertie Ahern led the formation of a coalition government with the Independents, and which two political parties? Sinn Féin and the Progressive Democrats Fine Gael and Labour

The Greens and Labour The Greens and the Progressive Democrats The RTÉ 'secret payments' scandal broke last June. (And lord, haven't we heard about it). What brand were the flipflops that were purchased with a barter account? Nike TomToms

Havanna Superdry June Rodgers is a famous Irish singer and comedian. Which famous Irish person does she credit for talent spotting her at a talent contest, leading to her big break? Cynthia Ní Mhurchú Gerry Ryan

Gay Byrne Daniel O'Donnell