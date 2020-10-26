#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 26 October 2020
Quiz: How well do you know vegetarian and vegan food?

Vegan chicken fillet roll, anyone?

By Dominic McGrath Monday 26 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
22 minutes ago 4,799 Views 7 Comments
Test your knowledge of vegan food.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Test your knowledge of vegan food.
Test your knowledge of vegan food.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ARE YOU A burger fan? Are you a vegetarian or a vegan? Well, we have good news. EU politicians in Brussels have decided that the name “veggie burger” doesn’t pose a threat to the meat industry. 

This means veggie burgers and meat-free sausages are free to fight another day. To celebrate, we’ve compiled a meat-free quiz to test your knowledge of all things vegan and vegetarian in Ireland and beyond. 

Name this popular vegetarian meal:
PA Images
Coleslaw
Falafel

Fajitas
Flapjacks
And do you recognise this?
Couscous
Quinoa

Oats
Bulgur wheat
Which of these dairy milk substitutes is best for the environment overall?
Rice
Almond

Oat
Soy
If you were eating a seitan steak, what would you be eating?
Gram Flour
Cauliflower

Wheat gluten
Chickpeas
What is aquafaba?
A wheat grown in Chile
The water from chickpeas

A popular vegan drink
Mashed kidney beans
What is tofu made of?
Soy milk
Rice

Chia seeds
Soy sauce
There's even a vegan version of the classic chicken fillet roll. True or false?
True
False
Which of these is used in a popular egg substitute in vegan baking?
Cornmeal
Flax

Ground oats
Mashed lentils
What's this popular substitute for pulled pork?
Carambola
Courgette

Mexican Butternut Squash
Jackfruit
Finally, which of these is not a meat-free burger brand?
Moving Mountains
Meat and Greet Ltd

Meatless Farm Company
Beyond Meat
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
You scored out of !
Clever cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

