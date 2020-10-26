Quiz: How well do you know vegetarian and vegan food?

Test your knowledge of vegan food.

ARE YOU A burger fan? Are you a vegetarian or a vegan? Well, we have good news. EU politicians in Brussels have decided that the name “veggie burger” doesn’t pose a threat to the meat industry.

This means veggie burgers and meat-free sausages are free to fight another day. To celebrate, we’ve compiled a meat-free quiz to test your knowledge of all things vegan and vegetarian in Ireland and beyond.

Name this popular vegetarian meal: PA Images Coleslaw Falafel

Fajitas Flapjacks And do you recognise this? Couscous Quinoa

Oats Bulgur wheat Which of these dairy milk substitutes is best for the environment overall? Rice Almond

Oat Soy If you were eating a seitan steak, what would you be eating? Gram Flour Cauliflower

Wheat gluten Chickpeas What is aquafaba? A wheat grown in Chile The water from chickpeas

A popular vegan drink Mashed kidney beans What is tofu made of? Soy milk Rice

Chia seeds Soy sauce There's even a vegan version of the classic chicken fillet roll. True or false? True False Which of these is used in a popular egg substitute in vegan baking? Cornmeal Flax

Ground oats Mashed lentils What's this popular substitute for pulled pork? Carambola Courgette

Mexican Butternut Squash Jackfruit Finally, which of these is not a meat-free burger brand? Moving Mountains Meat and Greet Ltd

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top dog Full marks. Well done! You scored out of ! Clever cat You scored out of ! Fintastic! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaad You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort