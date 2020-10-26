Quiz: How well do you know vegetarian and vegan food?

ARE YOU A burger fan? Are you a vegetarian or a vegan? Well, we have good news. EU politicians in Brussels have decided that the name “veggie burger” doesn’t pose a threat to the meat industry.
This means veggie burgers and meat-free sausages are free to fight another day. To celebrate, we’ve compiled a meat-free quiz to test your knowledge of all things vegan and vegetarian in Ireland and beyond.
