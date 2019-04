EARLIER THIS WEEK, Bono visited Leinster House to hear the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi address the Dáil.

In fact, the U2 singer proved even more popular than Pelosi as politicians from across the divide scrambled to get a picture with him during his visit.

Of course, the 58 year-old is used to such behaviour, and has been pictured with a long list of leaders, celebrities and dignitaries down the years.

But can you tell who’s with him in the photos here?