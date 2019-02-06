This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

R Kelly deletes tweet announcing Australia and New Zealand tour amid backlash

Sn Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there if the concert plan goes forward.

By Associated Press Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:33 PM
43 minutes ago 2,901 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480895
R Kelly
Image: Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP
R Kelly
R Kelly
Image: Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

R KELLY HAS said he is planning an international tour, but an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there if the concert plan goes forward.

The embattled musician announced on social media yesterday that he’ll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but the tweet was later deleted.

“See y’all soon” the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration “The King of R&B”. No dates or venues were revealed.

The tour tweet was deleted following a backlash from Twitter users who urged fans not to buy concert tickets and criticised the announcement.

No new criminal charges have been filed against Kelly since the most recent alleged sexual misconduct was brought to light. Several previous cases have been settled out of court. In 2008, he was found not guilty in a trial on child pornography charges.

Kelly’s career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies.

Lifetime’s documentary series Surviving R Kelly last month drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Australia has denied entry to other foreigners on character grounds, among them R&B singer Chris Brown and convicted classified document leaker Chelsea Manning.

“If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration Act to deny or cancel their visa,” senior opposition lawmaker Shayne Neumann said in a statement.

Australia’s Home Affairs Department said it did not comment on individual cases.

However, the department said in a statement there were strong legal provisions to block entry to anyone “found not to be of good character”.

Kelly is a multiplatinum R&B star who has not only notched multiple hits for himself, but also many high-profile performers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    76,745  22
    2
    		'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme
    59,627  99
    3
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    56,308  25
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    304  0
    2
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    210  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    45,736  40
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    29,541  107
    3
    		GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year
    15,877  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bradley Cooper has admitted he feels genuinely embarrassed over his Oscar snub
    7,247  2
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    4,766  2
    3
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    3,992  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HEALTH
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie