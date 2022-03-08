Family of Irish student travelling across Ukraine hopeful she will be home soon

THE FAMILY OF Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu, who had been trapped in a city in northeastern Ukraine, said they are hopeful that she will be home soon as she is “heading towards any EU border to get to safety”.

Racheal’s family said the 19-year-old along with a number of others and their two Scottish drivers had planned to cross either the Polish or Moldovan border but stressed that “things are changing constantly”.

The family were told by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that once Racheal reaches her destination they will do their best to put arrangements in place to get her home.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Racheal will receive the “necessary support” she needs from the DFA to get back to Ireland.

“We and most European states have withdrawn our embassy staff from on the ground in Ukraine, but we still continue to be in touch with all of our citizens,” said O’Gorman, estimating that some 50 Irish citizens are still in the country.

We will provide Rachel with the support to leave Ukraine. One can only imagine what a stressful time it is for her sister and her entire family but we’ll provide that necessary support.

Racheal’s sister Christiana told the same programme that the Diyaolu family were only contacted by the DFA for the first time last night, and “they have told us that they’re going to do their best to arrange something”.

“Nothing has been set in stone. Nothing official has been passed on to us, but I’m assuming there will be some kind of travel arranged for her but we don’t know,” said Christiana.

She said the last few days have been a “nightmare” but that the family are now more hopeful than before that Racheal will be home soon.

“They’ve met a lot of checkpoints along the way. They’ve been stopped by the Ukrainian and Russian military but so far so good, they’ve been able to pass smoothly,” Christiana said.

With Racheal’s phone being used as a sat-nav, Christiana said they only hear from her once their van is at a stop: “It’s been really difficult to keep constant communication with her, but she does update us as much as she can.

“She’s been positive, the entire journey since day one. So she’s holding on to that spirit because she knows she’s nearly there, and she’s nearly at safety. So she’s remaining positive and hoping for the best.”

The 19-year-old had been staying at her student accommodation in Sumy, 50 kilometres from the Russian border when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Christiana said she and Racheal heard through TikTok that two Scottish volunteers were attempting to get people out of the country and were travelling to Sumy.

The rescuers, Joseph McCarthy and Gary Taylor, got back to the Diyaolu sisters quickly with the offer of space for Racheal. The daring rescue attempt appeared at first to have failed over the weekend after the volunteers encountered hostile Russian soldiers on their way to collect people.

Joseph and Gary are landscape gardeners from Scotland who travelled to Ukraine in the immediate aftermath of the invasion and have already managed to transport several stranded civilians to Romania and Poland.

Christiana told Ireland AM today how amazing Gary and Joe have been describing them as “completely selfless”.

In videos posted on TikTok this morning the men said that Ukrainian police had given them a letter to help pass through checkpoints.