Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Rachel Allen’s 19-year-old son pleads guilty to three drugs charges

Joshua Allen pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply when the market value exceeded €13,000 or more.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 8 May 2019, 6:29 PM
57 minutes ago 11,825 Views No Comments
Irish celebrity chef Rachel Allen.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Irish celebrity chef Rachel Allen.
Irish celebrity chef Rachel Allen.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE TEENAGE SON of celebrity chef Rachel Allen has pleaded guilty to three drugs charges following his arrest last year in east Cork.

Joshua Allen (19) with an address in Ballinmona, Shanagarry, Co Cork appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to two drugs charges at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shanagarry, Co Cork on 30 August 2018.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply when the market value exceeded €13,000 or more. This charge was brought contrary to Section 15 (A) of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Allen pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on the same occasion. This is a Section 3 Offence of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He also pleaded guilty to one other Section 3 charge at his home. The charge involves possession of cannabis on the 5 September 2018 at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

Siobhan Lankford, SC, representing Joshua Allen said that he had signed a plea of guilty going forward from the District Court on six charges.

However, Lankford stated that due to a duplication her client was now pleading guilty to three charges which encompass the other charges.

Lankford said that her client was a “young man” who had never been before the courts. She stressed that Allen was taking “full responsibility” for his actions.

The court heard that Allen is in treatment. A probation report will be compiled prior to the sentencing hearing on 8 November.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded Allen on continuing bail until his next court appearance. There was no application for legal aid in the case.

In a statement last year, Rachel Allen and her husband Isaac said they were “devastated” by the arrest of their son Joshua in relation to drugs charges.

The couple issued a statement in a bid to “alleviate the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua”.

Mr and Mrs Allen said in the statement that Joshua had admitted his guilt and was co-operating with gardaí.

The couple said their son had made a “huge mistake” which would lead to “profound consequences” for him.

Rachel Allen was brought up in Dublin and left home at 18 years of age to study at the internationally renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School.

She’s a TV chef and author who teaches ain Ballymaloe. She is the author of four best-selling cookery books and has appeared in television series for RTÉ and the BBC.

The late Myrtle and Ivan Allen opened Ballymaloe, their home, to the public as a restaurant in 1964 and later as a guesthouse.

Ballymaloe House is now internationally known arising out of the work of its founders and amongst others chefs Darina and Rachel Allen.

