Poll: Have you ever witnessed a racist incident on public transport?

Pictured at the launch of the national transport anti-racism campaign: (LtoR) Shahbaz Rana, Dublin Bus, Martin Acheampong, Luas, Tomasz Kawako, Irish Rail and Richard Adewuyi, Bus Eireann.

In August, the National Transport Authority launched a week-long public campaign to highlight racism experienced by both staff and passengers on public transport in Ireland.

The campaign was part of a nationwide effort to highlight the frequency of racist comments, harassment and physical attacks occurring across the country.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act, seen by TheJournal.ie, show correspondence from members of the public to the NTA in response to the campaign.

The campaign posters were made up of hundreds of commuter selfies, presented in the form of a mosaic. A number of members of the public complained that white people weren’t highlighted enough in these posters and other display materials from the campaign.

Some complainants questioned why the NTA felt the campaign was needed, some accused the campaign of being “anti-white” while another person wrote to the NTA questioning why it was running the campaign, claiming that racism was not an issue in Ireland.

