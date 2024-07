POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING after reports that racist graffiti appeared on five properties overnight in five areas in Antrim town.

The racist imagery painted on the properties included swastikas and references to neo-Nazi group Combat 18, and appeared in the Parkhall Road area, Fountainhill area, Craigmore Park area, Market Street area and Castle Mall area of the town.

The incident has been condemned by Amnesty International: “It is outrageous that, in 2024, the threat of violence from armed and dangerous groups is determining who can live where in Northern Ireland, rather than the lawful authorities.”

Racist graffiti appeared on five properties in Antrim overnight Alamy Alamy

“The neo-Nazi graffiti throughout the town overnight is a further attempt to frighten and intimidate ordinary people,” the human rights’ advocacy group added, in a statement.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating the matter and have appealed on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The PSNI said it received reports of the racist graffiti today and yesterday.

Graffiti on a wall in the Fountain Hill area of Antrim town. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Amnesty International said: “For this to end, we must see resolute police action and courageous political leadership, both to reassure the victims of these horrendous crimes, but also to hold to account those responsible.”