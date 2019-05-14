Fundraiser set up for family of man who died in Wicklow mountains paragliding accident

A GOFUNDME PAGE has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs of a taxi driver who died last weekend in a paragliding accident in the Wicklow mountains.

Rafal ‘Ralph’ Skóra was a keen paraglider who was originally from Poland. He lived in north Dublin with his wife Dominika and their two children.

He failed to return on home on Saturday evening after he and a friend went paragliding, and a search operation was launched.

His body was later discovered in a field at Ballinacor Estate in Wicklow.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit was informed of the incident and will conduct an investigation.

The fundraiser is aiming at raising money for Ralph’s family and help to meet funeral costs, as he may be removed to Poland for burial. At the time of writing, over €8,000 has been raised.

Family friend Alan De Tourtoulon, who set up the GoFundMe, said: “He didn’t have any funeral insurance and his wife doesn’t have access to his accounts… He leaves a widow and three children. The last two under three. Kind, enthusiastic and honest.”

Last Friday, Ralph posted on Facebook that a customer had left a €500 voucher in his taxi and he shared the story in a bid to track down the person who owned it.

“That’s the sort of guy he was,” De Tourtoulon said.