A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for five counties tomorrow, with Donegal already under a Yellow warning today.

Beginning at 3pm on Monday, the warning will be in place until 10am on Tuesday for counties Cork, Kerry, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo.

Met Éireann has said there is a risk of localised flooding, disruption to travel and outdoor events.

Monday night will be wet and windy as rain spreads eastwards to all areas.

Rain will be heaviest in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster with spot flooding possible, Met Éireann said. Lowest temperatures will be between 14 to 16 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds.

Tuesday will start off wet with more rain that will gradually make way for sunshine and a few showers.

A small craft warning is also in place for all coasts.