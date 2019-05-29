Rainfall warning in place for five counties until tomorrow night

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning this afternoon for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning came into effect from 2pm today and will last until midnight tomorrow evening.

It said: “For the rest of Wednesday and all of Thursday, persistent and occasionally heavy rain at times with a risk of localised flooding. Amounts will be highest in coastal areas and on hills and mountains.”

While those counties will be the worst affected, Met Éireann has also forecast rain throughout many areas of the country over the next few days, although temperatures will remain mild.

The south of the country will enjoy the driest and brightest weather over the coming days.

The weather looks set to remain unsettled over the next few days, with rain persisting on Friday and Saturday, and on into next week.