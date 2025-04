THERE ARE WET days ahead, as Status Yellow rain warnings have come into effect in the east.

However, Met Éireann says the bad weather might clear up on Sunday, in time for Easter.

Rain warnings remain in place in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow until 2pm today.

Today, outbreaks of rain will continue across Leinster and east Ulster, heavy in places at first with possible spot flooding.

The rain will ease in the northeast in the evening, staying dry further west with sunny spells.

Temperatures will reach highs of between 6 and 13 degrees and it’ll be warmest in the southwest.

Tonight, any remaining rain will clear to the northeast, leaving long dry spells for most. A few showers will develop in in the west and temperatures could drop as low as -1 degrees.

Thursday will be dry and bright at first, but with isolated showers. More widespread and prolonged showers will develop by afternoon.

It’ll be an unsettled end to the week with a spell of heavy rain on Friday. However, it’ll gradually become dry through the weekend with current indications suggesting a bright Easter Sunday.

There will be fewer showers and spells of sunshine, with temperatures reaching highs of 11 to 16 degrees, and cooler near the east coast.